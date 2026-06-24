Man kidnaps 10-yr-old from footpath, rapes and kills her

A 29-year-old man kidnapped a 10-year-old girl sleeping on the side of the road with her family south Delhi’s Chhattarpur area in the early hours of Monday, raped her in the car, before killing and dumping her body in a secluded area, police said on Tuesday. The incident has once again spotlighted the city’s dismal track record on sexual crimes against women and children.

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The accused, identified as Bashu Kumar Singh, who hails from Bihar’s Chhapra and is currently living in Gurugram, was arrested six hours later from Vikaspuri where he was dropping off a passenger. On Tuesday, the accused was injured in a brief exchange of fire with police after he allegedly snatched a policeman’s pistol and tried to flee during a spot recreation at the location where he had raped her, said police.

Based on what he told police during interrogation on Monday, police said they reconstructed his movements, covering over 10km. According to two senior police officers, he was drunk at the time of the incident and, told police that he was in the area to pick up a passenger but the ride was cancelled. As he was waiting for another ride, he saw the girl and decided to take her.

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{{^usCountry}} Initially, after kidnapping the minor, he took her round 2km, to the Mandi Village area, where he raped her inside the car. From there, he allegedly went to the Faridabad-Gurugram Road, where he raped her outside the car, before killing her and dumping her body in nearby forested area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initially, after kidnapping the minor, he took her round 2km, to the Mandi Village area, where he raped her inside the car. From there, he allegedly went to the Faridabad-Gurugram Road, where he raped her outside the car, before killing her and dumping her body in nearby forested area. {{/usCountry}}

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A medical examination has been conducted to confirm rape and also to ascertain if he was intoxicated, the officers added.

The driver has been booked under sections of abduction, rape, murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

According to the first information report (FIR), seen by HT, the incident took place around 4 am on Monday. In it, the father said that he woke up around 4.15 am and noticed that his daughter was missing. He, then, spotted her screaming from a white WagonR as it was driving away.

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At first, the family tried to look for the girl themselves, but, after failing to trace her, called police at 4.58 am. An investigating officer had reached the spot by 5.15 am, kicking off the search.

Since all they had to go on was the description of the car, police scoured through footage from CCTV cameras near the metro station, CDR Chowk, Mandi Village and Chhattarpur Road.

“One of the CCTV videos showed the accused in the car with the minor. The number plate was also visible,” said an investigating officer. They used this information to identify the driver and found that he was working with multiple cab aggregators.

DCP (south) Anant Mittal and investigators said the driver was traced and arrested between 11 am and noon and taken for interrogation.

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An investigating officer said that, during interrogation, Singh kept changing his statements. “We were hoping that the girl was alive. First, he denied that he was involved. Then, after we showed him the evidence, he then told us that he took the girl to Mandi Village and decided to drop her back home, but found police teams at the spot and fled to Gurugram.”

It took five hours of questioning to establish that the accused had killed the girl and dumped her body outside Delhi.

“We asked him to take us to the exact location and, around 5pm, we found the body,” the officer said. There, when quested again, he allegedly finally confessed that he had raped the minor, strangled her and then hit her on the chest. “She died on the spot.”

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“We have collected samples from the car, from another spot and from the place where the body was recovered. It is not clear where the rape happened, or if it happened twice. We are verifying this. For now, we know she was murdered in Gurugram,” said the officer. Police have recovered the stone with which she was killed.

On Tuesday, police said that around 8.30pm as they were taking him for a scene recreation on Mandi Village road, he tried to escape, even pushing two police personnel. He snatched a policeman’s pistol and fired at the police. He was shot in the leg when police returned fire and has been admitted to Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital.

Police said Singh has previously been booked in three assault cases and two attempted murder cases in Bihar. However, they are not aware of the details since they don’t have access to the records yet. He is married and has two sons. His family lives in Bihar.

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Speaking to the HT, the family was devastated. The 10-year-old was the eldest of a four siblings —two sons and another daughter.

He also emphasised that the family was not homeless. They were evicted from their rented Chattarpur room after they came back from their village in Chhapra, where they had spent four months.

A shopkeeper let the family stay on the footpath outside the store till they found a new home.

“We don’t know how this happened. I was sleeping and I woke up…I saw my daughter was not there. I heard her scream ‘papa’..I picked up a stick and ran after the car but it fled… Her last word was ‘papa’. I could not save her…I just want justice for her,” her father said.

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The minor, who wanted to study, had recently been admitted to a government school, her father shared.

“We never had money to educate any of our kids. But she wanted to study and had fought with me. So, I got her enrolled in a government school recently. Now, she is gone” he added.

Latest data in the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) “Crime in India 2024” report showed the Delhi retained the grim distinction of being the most unsafe metropolitan city for women for the fourth consecutive year, reporting the highest number of rape cases and a high share of violent crimes against women. It also continued to report one of the highest crime rates against children in the country at 138.4 cases per 100,000 children in 2024, significantly above the national average of 42.3.

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(With inputs from Debashish Karmakar in Gurugram)