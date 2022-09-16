Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Man killed in Delhi’s Subzi Mandi, accused arrested

Man killed in Delhi’s Subzi Mandi, accused arrested

delhi news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 11:42 PM IST

A 19-year-old man was shot dead in north Delhi’s Subzi Mandi area late on Thursday night, police said, adding that his friend has been arrested over the same

TOPSHOT - A Delhi police barrier blocks a street during a Delhi state-wide weekend curfew imposed by the authorities to curb the spreading of the Covid-19 coronavirus in New Delhi on January 8, 2022. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) (AFP)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

A 19-year-old man was shot dead in north Delhi’s Subzi Mandi area late on Thursday night, police said, adding that his friend has been arrested over the same.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the victim has been identified as Nazim, a resident of Kabir Basti. According to police, they received information from Bara Hindu Rao hospital at 12:20am on Friday that he had been brought to the hospital by a neighbour named Rahul, and that he was declared dead.

DCP Kalsi said that investigations revealed Nazim was at a party being held at the first floor of a rented house. At the party, two of Nazim’s friends, Bhurey and Sujal, started accusing him of passing information of their activities and instigated one Amaan against him. “Amaan fired at Nazim with a country-made pistol,” he said, adding that a used bullet case and blood was found at the spot.

Police said one Durgesh alias Rishi was informed about the incident, and he brought Nazim’s body down to the ground floor and asked Nazim’s neighbour Rahul to take him to the hospital.

Police then used informants and technical intelligence to track down and arrest Amaan. Officials said blood-stained clothes and the weapon used have also been recovered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP