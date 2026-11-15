Man kills 27-year-old in Delhi's Bawana, gets killed by victim’s brother

Delhi’s Bawana area witnessed a double murder after a 27-year-old man, Sachin, was allegedly shot dead by Sonu alias Pradeep following a quarrel at midnight on Sunday, police said.

Delhi Police have apprehended the brother, while further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the incident. (PTI)

In a retaliatory attack, Sachin’s brother Naresh allegedly caught hold of Sonu and killed him.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Delhi Police have apprehended Naresh, while further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the incident.

Also Read I F’bad road rage: Murder accused sent to 2-day police custody

"On 15.11.2026 around midnight, information was received at PS Bawana regarding gunshot injury to a person. On reaching MV Hospital, one person was found brought dead with a gunshot injury to the chest. He was identified as Sachin, aged 27 years, R/o Village Pooth Khurd, Delhi. During inspection of the scene of the crime, a cowshed owned by the family of the deceased, blood stains and 3 empty rounds were found. On further inspection, one more dead body was found in the adjoining gully, about 100 metres away. He was identified as Sonu @ Pradeep, R/o Village Pooth Khurd, Delhi," Delhi police said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

On checking CCTV footage and during enquiry, it came to light that Sonu @ Pradeep had shot dead Sachin after a quarrel. Thereafter, Naresh, brother of the deceased Sachin, caught hold of Sonu @ Pradeep and killed him, police said in a statement.

Further investigation is underway.