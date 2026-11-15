Man kills 27-year-old in Delhi's Bawana, gets killed by victim’s brother

Delhi’s Bawana area witnessed a double murder after a 27-year-old man, Sachin, was allegedly shot dead by Sonu alias Pradeep following a quarrel at midnight on Sunday, police said.
In a retaliatory attack, Sachin’s brother Naresh allegedly caught hold of Sonu and killed him.
Delhi Police have apprehended Naresh, while further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the incident.
Also Read I F’bad road rage: Murder accused sent to 2-day police custody
"On 15.11.2026 around midnight, information was received at PS Bawana regarding gunshot injury to a person. On reaching MV Hospital, one person was found brought dead with a gunshot injury to the chest. He was identified as Sachin, aged 27 years, R/o Village Pooth Khurd, Delhi. During inspection of the scene of the crime, a cowshed owned by the family of the deceased, blood stains and 3 empty rounds were found. On further inspection, one more dead body was found in the adjoining gully, about 100 metres away. He was identified as Sonu @ Pradeep, R/o Village Pooth Khurd, Delhi," Delhi police said.
Also Read I Ludhiana: Woman found dead at home; husband, son booked for murder{{/usCountry}}
Also Read I Ludhiana: Woman found dead at home; husband, son booked for murder{{/usCountry}}
On checking CCTV footage and during enquiry, it came to light that Sonu @ Pradeep had shot dead Sachin after a quarrel. Thereafter, Naresh, brother of the deceased Sachin, caught hold of Sonu @ Pradeep and killed him, police said in a statement.
Further investigation is underway.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.