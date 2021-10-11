Man shoots mother-in-law, wife, arrested

A 32-year-old man allegedly shot dead his wife and mother-in-law with a pistol in Baba Haridas Nagar of Dwarka on Saturday.

Police said the man himself called the police control room and confessed to have murdered the two women.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary, said they received a call at 9.45pm on Saturday regarding the murder of two people. When the cops reached the spot, they found two dead bodies of women with gunshot injuries.

Police said the accused, Mahesh, shot them eight times. The gun was seized and Mahesh was arrested from the spot, investigators said. The two victims were identified as Mahesh’s wife Nidhi (21) and his mother-in-law Beero (55).

“Nidhi and Mahesh had a love marriage in January 2020 against the wishes of their parents. Later, their parents accepted their marriage and Mahesh, along with his wife, started living with her mother,” said Choudhary.

However, soon after, problems started arising between Mahesh and Nidhi, and they fought often over trivia matters, police said.

“They had an argument on another argument on Saturday, following which Mahesh shot her and her mother,” said the DCP.

Preliminary investigation has shown that Mahesh, who was into buying and selling cars, did not give any money to his wife, which was one of the reasons of discord between the couple.

“The accused has a criminal bent of mind and has one case registered against him under 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code at Jaffarpur Kalan police station. Mahesh has been arrested and is in police custody,” said police.