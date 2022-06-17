Man stabbed to death in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri following a quarrel between minors
A 42-year-old man was late on Thursday stabbed to death allegedly by his neighbour in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area following a quarrel between two minor boys, the police said. The quarrel broke out between the minors on one side, and one Shahida and her siblings Abdul Mutalif, Abdul Wahid and Shabnam on the other.
Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said the victim has been identified as Abdul Mutalif, a resident of Jahangirpuri E Block.
Rangani said the police control room received a call at 10:45 pm last night regarding the quarrel. By the time the police reached the spot, four persons sustained injuries and were rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where Mutalif succumbed to stab wounds, while Shahida, Wahid and Shabnam are undergoing treatment for injuries.
“During enquiry, it was found that the quarrel broke out between two minor boys after a cycle ridden by one of them accidentally hit the other. Their families intervened and the quarrel escalated,” Rangnani said.
During the quarrel, Russak, the father of one minor boy, hit Shahida, the mother of another minor, and her three siblings, including the deceased, who was stabbed in the chest by one of the minor boys, the police said.
Rangnani said a case on the charges of murder and causing injuries has been registered and the accused has been arrested. Police teams are looking for Russak who is absconding.
“There was no communal angle involved as both parties belonged to the same community and are neighbours,” Rangani said.
