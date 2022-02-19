Man stabbed to death in front of wife in west Delhi, homeless man arrested

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in front of his wife, allegedly by a homeless man who tried to rob him when the couple was out for a stroll in a public park in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar on Wednesday night.

Police identified the dead man as Ram Kishore and said he was stabbed after he tried to resist the robbery bid. The suspect then made off with Kishore’s wallet and phone. He was arrested on Thursday and the wallet and phone recovered, police said, adding that the arrested man was identified as Raj Das, originally from Sonitpur district in Assam.

Police said Kishore sold momos (dumplings) for a living and stayed with his family in Rampura in Hari Nagar and got married to Naina, a resident of Prayog Vihar in west Delhi, around three months ago.

On Wednesday around 10pm, the couple went to Jassa Ram Park in Hari Nagar for a walk. They were seated on a park bench, talking, when a man approached them with a knife and asked them for ₹300. Kishore asked the man to leave but he kept insisting for the money, said a senior police officer.

“Kishore pushed the man aside. This infuriated the man and he got into a scuffle with Kishore. In the melee, the man slashed Kishore’s throat and he collapsed on the ground. The attacker then fled with Kishore’s wallet and phone. Kishore’s wife began screaming for help and her cries alerted locals, who informed Kishore’s family,” a police officer said.

However, the police were not informed about the crime by anyone at the spot or by Kishore’s family. Kishore’s brother rushed him to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital but he could not be saved, the officer said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Prashant Gautam said the Rajouri Garden police station was informed by the hospital.

“The injured man was declared brought dead at the hospital. A case of murder and robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt was registered under sections 302 and 397 of Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Kishore’s wife, Naina. The suspect was identified and arrested within two hours of the crime. All stolen items were recovered,” said Gautam.