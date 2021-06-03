Man stabbed to death in South Delhi

A 19-year-old man out to purchase birthday cake for his father was stabbed to death allegedly by four men in South Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar on Tuesday night -- a crime that was captured by a CCTV camera, the police said.

Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south) said the murder was the result of a personal conflict between the victim, Kunal, and one of the suspects, Gaurav. Both were identified only by their first names.

“Kunal and Gaurav liked the same woman and that had led to a conflict between them,” the DCP said. The woman in question had nothing to do with the murder, the officer said based on the initial inquiry.

Since Kunal’s family was aware of the conflict, they mentioned it to the investigators after the murder. That helped the police apprehend all four suspects -- Gaurav, Roop, Sohil and fourth person, whose name police withheld. They are all unemployed persons, aged below 20 years, the DCP said.

Kunal, who cleared class 12 and was unemployed, lived with his family in Madangir.

On Tuesday evening, he left his home to buy a birthday cake for his father when the four suspects intercepted him around 9pm and repeatedly stabbed him.

Someone alerted his family and he was rushed to Max Hospital in Saket where he was declared brought dead.

The police subsequently registered a murder case at Ambedkar Nagar police station and began searching for the suspects. The crime branch held Gaurav and Roop, while the local police apprehended Sohil and the fourth person.

The police said two knives, allegedly used in the killing, were purchased through an online shopping app. One of those knives has been recovered.