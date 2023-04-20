Man killed, body stuffed in sack over property dispute in Delhi

A 35-year-old man was strangled to death by his brother-in-law and cousin following a dispute over flats in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri on Tuesday night, police said. Officers added that the suspect stuffed his body in a sack, transported it nearly two kilometres away and dumped it near Kondli drain. The body was discovered by the police in the early hours of Wednesday. The police on Thursday claimed to have solved the case after the arrest of the deceased Imran’s brother-in-law.

Police said the suspects killed the man to take over his two flats. (Representative image)

“We arrested 28-year-old Naushad from Vijay Nagar area in Ghaziabad. His interrogation revealed that there was a quarrel between him and Imran over vacating the latter’s two flats in R&R Colony in Trilokpuri. Naushad, along with Imran’s cousin Makruddin, strangled Imran to death. It is also suspected that Naushad, Makruddin and Imran’s two sisters wanted him dead as they wanted to take over the two flats,” said deputy commissioner of police (east) Amrutha Guguloth.

Police said Makruddin and the van driver Gaurav, who helped transport Imran’s body, are on the run. DCP Guguloth said the role of Imran’s sisters — Nargis and Nasreen — in his murder will also be probed.

Imran was unmarried and unemployed. He was living with his sisters and relatives and depended on them for food and other needs.

The police said that around 1 am on Wednesday, a passerby informed a patrolling team about a body stuffed in a sack on the footpath near Kondli drain. On reaching the spot, police found a man’s body in the sack. There were ligature marks around his neck. A case of murder was registered at the Kalyanpuri police station and investigation was taken up.

“We could not initially ascertain the identity of the deceased. Through local intelligence gathering and physical verification in Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri and Khichripur, the deceased’s identity was established as Imran. We questioned his family members who did not tell us anything about his murder,” said DCP Guguloth.

Police also scanned CCTV footage around the spot where the body was found and noticed the movement of a white Eeco van in the neighbourhood. Thereafter, some neighbours and Imran’s sisters were questioned.

