Man tries to set Khan Market police post on fire, arrested

New Delhi A 33-year-old man damaged the windowpanes of the police post at central Delhi’s Khan Market and set his motorcycle on fire, before he was overpowered and arrested, Delhi Police officers said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning, when the accused, identified as Nadeem, who works as a rider for a bike taxi aggregator, allegedly damaged the police post and tried to set it on fire, torching his bike in the process.

The police post was locked and no personnel was present inside at the time of the incident, police said. Passersby captured the incident on video, which were then circulated on social media.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said at 7.30am on Sunday, the Tughlaq Road police station received a call about a burning motorcycle. Police reached spot and found Nadeem “under the influence of liquor and very aggressive”, the DCP said, adding that he was overpowered by police personnel.

“Nadeem damaged the police post’s windows from three sides with bricks. He also burnt his bike and standees of Delhi Police. We arrested him and sent to jail,” Guguloth said.

Nadeem was arrested and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with mischief by fire, negligent conduct with respect to fire, making atmosphere noxious to health and damaging public property, among others, the DCP said.

She said that Nadeem was interrogated to ascertain the exact reason behind his acts. “It appeared that he did it because of his personal problems. He was drunk as well,” she said.