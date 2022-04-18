Man who opened fire during Jahangirpuri clash arrested, says Delhi Police
The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man, identified as Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, who was seen opening fire during a clash in the city's Jahangirpuri area, officials said. Sonu is a resident of C-Block in Jahangirpuri, they said.
"A video was being circulated on social media platforms on Sunday, showing a man in a blue shirt opening fire during the riots in Jahangirpuri. He has been nabbed by the special staff of northwest district," deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.
Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident got injured.
According to news agency PTI, another person, 36-year-old Sheikh Hameed, was arrested for allegedly supplying bottles which were used for pelting during the clash.
Hameed is a scrap dealer and a resident of Jahangirpuri. With the latest arrest, the Delhi Police has so far held 23 people and apprehended two juveniles in connection with the incident that took place on Saturday.
"During investigation, one more accused Sheikh Hameed was arrested in connection with the case. During the interrogation, he told police that he had supplied bottles which were used for pelting during the clashes," PTI quoted Rangnani as saying.
Also Read | Police custody of two key Delhi violence suspects extended by 2 days: Report
The total number of arrests made so far in connection with the case also includes that of Md. Aslam, who had fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police. The pistol used by the accused during the commission of the crime was seized from his possession.
Besides him, Ansar (35), alleged to be the "main conspirator" behind the violence, was also arrested, according to the police.
An FIR was registered on Saturday under Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 147 (rioting), and provisions of the Arms Act in connection with the incident.
The case has been transferred to the crime branch, while the northwest district police and the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSCO) of the Special Cell will also help them in probing the case, police said.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
62-year-old man duped of ₹16 lakh by matrimonial match
PUNE A 62-year-old man, was duped of ₹16 lakh by an online matrimonial match during the lockdown in 2020. The accused restricted their contact on texts and online exchanges and entrapped him with a promise of a wedding, according to the complaint. The man paid an initial amount of ₹20,000 in form of hotel stay expense, security deposit, and wedding venue hunting charges.
-
Court grants advocate Jayshri Patil protection from arrest
Mumbai Mumbai sessions court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest to advocate Jayshri Patil, who is named along with Patil's husband advocate Gunratna Sadavarte, as an accused in the violent protests outside Silver Oak, the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. Apprehending arrest in the case, Patil moved for anticipatory bail claiming that she is “completely innocent and falsely implicated.”
-
Statewide health fairs kick off in Punjab
Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla on Monday inaugurated statewide health fairs during a function at the district hospital in Mohali. Dr Singla said that 119 block-level “health melas” are being organised in the state from April 18 to 22 under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. During this five-day event, various services like laboratory, consultation, medicine, treatment and referral will be made available at one place.
-
J&K: 1 railway police personnel killed, another injured in terror attack
A railway police personnel was killed and another injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. According to police officials, terrorists fired upon the Railway Protection Force personnel near a tea stall in Kakapora area of Pulwama. Head Constable Surinder Singh and ASI Devraj sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to the hospital. One of the personnel succumbed to injuries in the hospital. This was the ninth attack this month.
-
Produce minor arrested in Jahangirpuri clash before JJB, HC orders Delhi Police
The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the city police to right away produce a 16-year-old arrested for his alleged role in the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri before the Juvenile Justice Board. The direction came after the Delhi Police told the bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar that the investigators were not aware that the accused was a minor when he was arrested and produced before a duty magistrate on Sunday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics