'No guilty will be spared irrespective of class, religion': Delhi top cop on Jahangirpuri violence

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said a total of 23 people have been held so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence that broke out between two groups during a religious procession last week, while 14 teams have been formed to investigate the matter. Asthana said of the 23 people, eight have a criminal record in the past, adding that “no one involved will be spared irrespective of their class, creed and religion".

Asthana said no attempt was made to hoist any saffron flag at a mosque during the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

The top cop's statement comes after a letter petition to Chief Justice NV Ramana alleged bias by the Delhi Police, urging him to take suo motu cognizance of the violence.

He added that at least nine people, including police personnel and a civilian, received injuries during the violence. “Analysis of CCTV footage and digital media is being done. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have visited the scene of crime today,” Asthana said.

A team from the Delhi Police Crime Branch is also present at Jahangirpuri. An altercation had broken out between two communities in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on the evening of April 16 during a religious procession. A total of 23 persons, including two juveniles, have been apprehended so far in connection with the case.

As many as 14 were produced before the Rohini court on Sunday, which sent two prime accused - Ansar and Aslam - to police custody for a day. The remaining 12 were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Heavy security has been deployed in the violence-hit area to prevent any untoward incident.

