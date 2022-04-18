'No guilty will be spared irrespective of class, religion': Delhi top cop on Jahangirpuri violence
Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said a total of 23 people have been held so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence that broke out between two groups during a religious procession last week, while 14 teams have been formed to investigate the matter. Asthana said of the 23 people, eight have a criminal record in the past, adding that “no one involved will be spared irrespective of their class, creed and religion".
Asthana said no attempt was made to hoist any saffron flag at a mosque during the Hanuman Jayanti procession.
The top cop's statement comes after a letter petition to Chief Justice NV Ramana alleged bias by the Delhi Police, urging him to take suo motu cognizance of the violence.
Also Read | Supreme Court urged for probe into Delhi violence on Hanuman Jayanti
He added that at least nine people, including police personnel and a civilian, received injuries during the violence. “Analysis of CCTV footage and digital media is being done. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have visited the scene of crime today,” Asthana said.
A team from the Delhi Police Crime Branch is also present at Jahangirpuri. An altercation had broken out between two communities in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on the evening of April 16 during a religious procession. A total of 23 persons, including two juveniles, have been apprehended so far in connection with the case.
As many as 14 were produced before the Rohini court on Sunday, which sent two prime accused - Ansar and Aslam - to police custody for a day. The remaining 12 were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.
Heavy security has been deployed in the violence-hit area to prevent any untoward incident.
-
Forensic team at Jahangirpuri clash site, begins probe in Delhi violence
A forensic team on Monday reached the Jahangirpuri clash site to probe the violence that took place in Delhi during a religious procession on the occasion of news agency ANI, Hanuman Jayanti reported. “A team of Rapid Action Force has also been deployed to keep a tight vigil on the situation which is now under control,” police officials told news agency PTI.
-
Bommai hints at ‘cabinet rejig, expansion' after Nadda’s visit to Karnataka
A day after BJP national president JP Nadda addressed ruling party workers in Karnataka, sounding the poll bugle for the 2023 assembly elections, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the party high command will soon decide about the cabinet expansion or reshuffle. "JP Nadda ji has stated that a meeting will be held in New Delhi. The party high command will decide about cabinet expansion or reshuffle," news agency ANI quoted Bommai as saying.
-
Noted Odia music director and singer Prafulla Kar passes away
Noted Odia music director and writer Prafulla Kar, who gave Kar's' voice to around 70 popular Odia films, passed away at his Bhubaneswar home late Sunday night. He was 83 and suffered from old-age-related health ailments. He is survived by his wife Manorama Kar and children Mahaprasad Kar, Sandhyadipa Kar and Mahadeep Kar. Expressing chief minister Naveen Patnaik's grief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Kar's unique contribution to Oriya music and culture will make him memorable.
-
Teen stabbed by robbers in Bengaluru gets 36 stitches
A 16-year-old boy was brutally stabbed by two bike-borne robbers in Bengaluru's Richmond Town area after a failed robbery attempt. The incident took place on Friday night when the teen was returning home after a trip to an eatery in the nearby Laurel Lane area. A complaint has been filed at the Ashok Nagar police station on Saturday. Located in central Bengaluru, Richmond Town is one of the poshest localities of Bangalore.
-
Khargone violence: Two accused claim to have alibi
The police registered 47 FIRs and arrested 144 people. Now, the locals are accusing the police of framing them on false charges. A resident of Sanjay Nagar, Fareed Khan, 38, who has been named as an accused in the case said the police named him and his two brothers, who are in cattle trade, and his father for rioting and arson. “Without verifying the facts, police are filing FIR against people under fake charges,” he alleged. The locals are also raising questions on demolition drives against illegal encroachment.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics