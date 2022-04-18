Home / India News / Supreme Court urged for probe into Delhi violence on Hanuman Jayanti
india news

Supreme Court urged for probe into Delhi violence on Hanuman Jayanti

Delhi Jahangirpuri violence: At least 23 people have been arrested by the police so far in the violence. 
New Delhi: Rapid Action Force personnel patrol after violent clashes between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.&nbsp;(PTI)
New Delhi: Rapid Action Force personnel patrol after violent clashes between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. (PTI)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 08:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Abraham Thomas | Edited by Swati Bhasin

After clashes were reported in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti, a letter petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking “an impartial probe” by a panel headed by a sitting judge. Several people were left injured as the area in the northwestern part of the city on Saturday witnessed violence after stones were allegedly thrown during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. This was the first time since February 2020 that the national capital saw clashes between two groups at this scale.

“The recent riots which erupted in Jahangirpuri area in the north-west Delhi are a scar on the face of the constitution. This is the second time that riots have erupted in Delhi in two years, and in both occasions, members of the minority community are only to be blamed,” reads the letter by lawyer Amritpal Singh Khalsa to chief justice NV Ramana.

The Delhi Police investigation “so far, has been partial, communal”, the petitioner has alleged, saying that seven people were arrested initially, and all of them were from the same community.

“The role of (the) Delhi Police in 2020 riots have belittled them and have weakened the faith of the people in them. With this letter, I beseech your lordship’s attention in exercising epistolary jurisdiction, thereby constituting a committee headed by sitting judge of this court, to conduct impartial probe into (the) Jahangirpuri riots,”

Twenty-three people have been arrested so far in the case. The Delhi Police has not yet reacted to the claims.

The fresh spell of violence in the national capital comes as several other states witnessed clashes recently. Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh were among the states that reported such incidents during the Ram Navami processions recently.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
delhi police supreme court
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out