4 dead after blaze in factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri industrial area

At least four people died and two were seriously injured after a massive fire broke out in the basement of a three-storey shoe factory in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Industrial Area, phase-I, on Friday night, police and the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call about the fire was received at 9.30pm, and more than 20 fire tenders fought the blaze for over three hours. Six people, found unconscious inside, were rescued and taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where four were declared dead; the other two remain under treatment. Searches and cooling operations were continuing.

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Eyewitnesses said the workers were on the third floor when the fire broke out. It spread to the upper floors, and the men were trapped by heavy smoke. Police have yet to identify the factory owner.