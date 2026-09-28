New Delhi, Author-artist Manjula Padmanabhan returns with "Zone", the long-awaited final instalment of her landmark 'Meiji' trilogy, a decade after the publication of the second book, "The Island of Lost Girls".

Manjula Padmanabhan completes 'Meiji' trilogy with 'Zone' after 10 years

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The concluding volume, published by Hachette India, follows Meiji's journey across the Zone the name given to the continent known today as Africa in the lawless future in which the trilogy is set.

"In the first two books, the main character, Meiji, was often mute with self-doubt. But in 'ZONE' she's angry, articulate and vibrant. Recording her life has been such a pleasure for me. I am deeply grateful to my publisher and editors for supporting me all the way," said the US-based author, whose works span fiction, theatre, children's literature and comics.

In "Zone", Meiji is the only young woman to have survived the brutal decimation of all women and girls of her birth-culture. Her journey takes a dramatic turn after she faces sentencing for losing control of Smaug, a giant flying lizard she was riding during the Zone Games, when it went berserk and devoured half of the Red Team.

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{{^usCountry}} As Meiji attempts to avoid punishment for Smaug's destructive spree, she also seeks to break away from the social expectations and gender roles imposed on her by those around her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As Meiji attempts to avoid punishment for Smaug's destructive spree, she also seeks to break away from the social expectations and gender roles imposed on her by those around her. {{/usCountry}}

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She is accompanied by Aila, a transwoman, and two overactive giant birds as she navigates bounty-hunters and confronts her own inner demons.

Padmanabhan is also the author of the travel memoir "Getting There". Her play "Harvest" won the 1997 Onassis Prize for Theatre in Greece.

She has also authored and illustrated more than 20 books for children, including "Mouse Attack", "I Am Different", and "Mama, What is The Night?".

The release of "Zone" will also be accompanied by newly rejacketed editions of the first two books in the series, "Escape" and "The Island of Lost Girls".

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