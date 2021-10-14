Many cameras and scanners don’t work at Delhi courts

Even as Delhi Police are on high alert in the seven district courts in the Capital since the sensational and shocking killing of gangster Jitender Gogi in a Rohini courtroom last month, several CCTV cameras and x-ray scanners are not functioning in court complexes, according to officials aware of the matter.

At the Rohini complex, for example, 25 of the 55 CCTV cameras installed were not functioning, according to the district bar association. And at Tis Hazari court, as many as 68 of the 88 cameras are not working, according to the its bar association.

HT spoke to officials in all six of Delhi’s district bar associations (Rouse Avenue court does not have one) on the status of their security equipment. In all, of the 533 CCTV cameras and 48 x-ray scanners across the six courts, only 365 and 32 were functional, according to the information gathered (see box).

The recent killing of gangster Gogi by two gunmen, who posed as lawyers to enter the court, has exposed the loopholes in the security at the courts.

On Tuesday, while appearing in the high court in a matter concerning safety and security at Delhi’s court complexes on behalf of Delhi Police, additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma said: “I will say this very cautiously. Security issue can get worse with overcrowding. Courts are soft targets.”

When contacted, a Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that the police have started auditing the security infrastructure in the district courts. The police chief also detailed a list of other measures to tighten security at the courts.

“There must be a system for monthly check of the CCTV cameras, and other security equipment installed in the district courts, and accountability must be fixed on the station house officers of the areas concerned. If so many CCTV cameras are not working, it is really alarming. There must be a foolproof mechanism to restrict the entry of illegal visitors inside the court premises,” said Ajai Raj Sharma, former Delhi Police commissioner.

Many district courts have reported incidents of shooting earlier as well. In December 2015, a head constable was killed when members of a rival gang opened fire at notorious northeast Delhi gangster Irfan alias Chhenu Pehalwan when he was brought to Karkardooma court. Irfan escaped, but the constable was killed trying to protect the judge. In May 2018, an undertrial was injured when a gangster opened fire at him at the busy Tis Hazari court.

SPOT CHECKHT visited the Tis Hazari court at 11.30am on Tuesday. There was a long queue at Gate 1B at the time -- some police personnel were frisking visitors using a hand-held metal detector, and a few were manually checking bags.

“We don’t have any other option as the baggage-checking x-ray machines are out of order here,” one police officer, who asked not to be named, said.

At the Rohini court, the scene was similar. Of the 8 x-ray baggage scanners, two were not working, leading to longer queues.

Manjeet Mathur, the secretary of Rohini district bar association, said that, in the aftermath of the shooting last month, several stakeholders including lawyers and court staff held talks on the importance of more security in the premises.

“We’ve restricted entries of unauthorised visitors. We are removing some illegal ’ car parking stickers because we noted that some people were randomly brandishing “advocate” stickers on their car windshields and gaining entry. We are now planning to introduce a smart chip system for the entry of lawyers’ vehicles,” he said.

Mathur added that the bar and the police have discussed having a dedicated path for vans carrying hardcore criminals directly to the courtrooms. “It’ll reduce the chances of any mishap. However, hearing through videoconferencing is still the best option, to stop the mingling of criminals with their supporters or rivals,” he said.

At the Karkardooma court, more than half of the cameras were not working -- Manoj Chouhan, the secretary of the district bar association said that of the 65 installed cameras, 35 were non-functional. Also, only five of the eight x-ray scanners are working.

In December 2015,the Karkardooma court complex witnessed a similar shooting when a Delhi Police constable died in a gang war between the Nasir and Chennu Pehalwan gangs.

Jaimala Sharma, an advocate at Karkardooma court, said without upgrading the old entry-exit plans and deploying adequate gadgets and manpower, the security at courts will remain a problem. “The police must conduct surprise checks, especially for the clerks and interns. Most of them don’t have proper identity cards. Since they have a similar dress code like the advocates, only the proper identity cards can end the confusion,” she said.

WHAT POLICE SAID

Asthana said that police are auditing the security need at each court.

“The out of order CCTV cameras and x-ray machines will either be repaired or replaced soon. Deployment of security personnel is being increased both inside and outside courts premises. The ratio of policemen deployed on the premises is also being increased in proportion with the number of visitors. We have already started deploying paramilitary personnel for the security of district courts, which we get for different purposes from the Centre. Now, all the deployment of forces is being done by the security cell of the police headquarters,” he said.

“ A Protection Review Group (PRG) will be constituted to review the security arrangements for district and subordinate courts, as well as judges. The security measures will be reviewed regularly by PRG members. We will also regularly audit security at these courts. During such reviews, the requisition of manpower and equipment will be checked. This will help the police in modifying the security measures according to the emerging needs,” Asthana added.

The police commissioner said that there will be stricter monitoring at the courts during appearances by “high target” prisoners. “We have also requested the district courts to prefer hearings through videoconferencing in cases involving such prisoners,” he said.

Former commissioner Ajai Raj Sharma said, “The security staff must be informed in advance about the trial dates of hardcore criminals or gangsters. It will help them to cordon the area in advance, and ensure proper frisking/checking, and even take additional safety measures to avert any mishap.”