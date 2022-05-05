Many Delhis in one frame
In Delhi, several centuries live together, and here’s a rare place where you get to see all those centuries in a single view. The Jama Masjid at Feroze Shah Kotla makes for a perfect vantage point to see the Delhis of the past, the present, and the future.
Situated on a raised platform, the mosque doesn’t have a roof. Low walls line its north and south, while the Mecca-facing western wall is sculpted with niches. The north side is open and drops steeply, like a mountainside cliff, onto a park below. From the mosque, among other things, you can see the following:
A) the speeding traffic on the Ring Road,
B) the chimneys of (defunct) Rajghat Power Thermal plant,
C) the Vikas Minar at ITO,
D) the Indira Gandhi stadium,
E) the houses of adjacent Vikram Nagar.
Each of these places encapsulates the pulse of today’s Delhi. The office tower of Vikas Minar pales against the gleaming high-rises of Gurugram, but, having come up in 1976, the building is a souvenir of an early draft of New Delhi’s skyline. It was built by the DDA (Delhi Development Authority), the organisation whose model housing projects have grown to be such an integral part of a Delhiite’s aspirations, that a ‘2 BHK DDA flat’ has become synonymous with a house of one’s own.
The gaze then shifts towards the unsymmetrical multi-storeyed dwellings of Vikram Nagar, which host a large number of young professionals and students who take up rooms on rent. Then to the park down under the mosque, it’s so tiptop and clipped that you feel it could be the best portion of any neighbourhood DDA park.
Towards the north stands the 80-metre high Ashoka pillar, one of a series of columns erected by Mauryan king Ashoka 300 years before Christ. Transplanted from its original site in Punjab, it is so astonishingly smooth that it looks newer than Vikas Minar.
As for the mosque where you stand, it belongs to the 14th Century, and is part of Firozabad, the fifth city of Delhi. Most of the buildings around it were vandalised during the construction of the new city of Shahjahanabad, a few minutes’ walk away.
One thing that you won’t see from here, though very near, is the Yamuna. Its invisibility shows how distanced the city has grown from its river.
As your eyes scan around, taking in the various eras, it feels like you’re in a time capsule.
Demolitions in Shaheen Bagh today on SDMC’s action plan
After being denied police permission to carry out anti-encroachment drives in south-east Delhi twice last week, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation has now planned to carry out demolitions in Shaheen Bagh on Thursday as part of a new fortnight-long plan against illegal structures, as per documents seen by HT. Deputy commissioner of police (south-east) Esha Pandey refused to comment on the issue.
Delhi high court pulls up city officer over tree-felling
Expressing concern over felling of trees in the Capital, the Delhi high court on Wednesday pulled up the Delhi government's tree officers, saying that they should duly explore the option of transplantation through proper inspections and site visits before giving permission for cutting trees. The contempt plea by Neeraj Sharma, represented by advocate Aditya N Prasad, pertains to the trees in the Vikas Marg area in East Delhi.
91% in Capital feel BJP orchestrates riots, says AAP survey
As assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat inch closer, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said it has conducted a survey in Delhi and 91% of the 1.15 million respondents believe that the Bharatiya Janata Party “orchestrates riots and promotes hooliganism”.
North civic body seals 14 unlicensed meat shops, most of them in Old Delhi
The veterinary department of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation undertook a drive on Wednesday to shut unlicensed meat shops in its jurisdiction and 14 such outlets were sealed and around half a tonne of meat and others goods seized, officials said. Ten of the shops that were shut are in the City-Sadar Paharganj zone, three in Narela zone and one in Rohini zone, said officials.
West Bengal cops delaying arrests of six in Jahangirpuri case: Delhi Police
Delhi Police officials have blamed their West Bengal counterparts for causing delays in arresting those involved in the communal violence in Jahangirpuri last month, saying that six main accused hiding in the state have managed to evade arrest due to this. When contacted, an IG-rank officer of West Bengal police said that they have to follow certain formalities in such cases. The Delhi Police officer said they have identified the six persons.
