Marginal dip in Delhi University cut-offs for top courses in third list

New Delhi: Delhi University on Saturday released the third cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate courses in around 65 colleges with seats in several popular courses such as English, Economics, Computer Science, History, and Political Science still up for grabs in some sought-after institutions with a marginal dip in the range of 0.25 to 2 percentage points.

Admissions under the third list will be conducted between Monday and Thursday. While colleges can approve admissions by October 22, students can pay their fee by October 23 (5pm). Students can also cancel their admissions in previous colleges and take admission in another college after paying a cancellation fee of ₹1,000, university officials said.

Though DU has around 70,000 sanctioned seats, colleges have admitted more than their capacity in some courses as DU does not follow the first come first serve policy for admissions. Till Friday, 51,974 candidates had paid their admission fee.

This year, 11 undergraduate programmes had released a 100% cut-off in the first list. Of these, seven are still available under the third cut-off list recording a drop in the range of 0.50 to 3 percentage points.

Of the courses demanding perfect scores under first cut-off, Political Science (Hindu College), Computer Science (Hansraj College), and Psychology (Jesus and Mary College) had closed admissions in the second list. Ramjas College closed admissions in Political Science on Saturday.

Shri Ram College of Commerce had reduced its 100% cut-off in two courses – BCom (Honours) and Economics – to 99.12% and 99.75% respectively for the second list. On Saturday, these dropped further for the unreserved category locking at 99% and 99.5%.

DU’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies – who had initially set a 100% cutoff in Computer Science – have reduced it to 97% and 97.25% under the third list in the unreserved category. Similarly, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College which had set a cut-off of 100% for its BCom course in the first list has now reduced it to 97.25% on Saturday.

Popular courses such as Economics, English, History, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics have seen a drop in the range of 0.25-two percentage points in most colleges keeping it in the range of 96-100%. Students who have scored below 90% have little to no options in these courses in the unreserved category.

For Computer Science, which emerged as a popular course this year as three colleges set 100% cut-off in the subject, admissions are closed in 11 out of the 20 colleges offering the course.

Most colleges have either closed admissions in Political Science or have continued to set high cut-offs in the subject. Out of the 45 colleges offering Political Science, admissions are closed in 17 colleges and are open in the remaining with cut-offs mostly ranging between 97-100%.

Eligible students wanting to study Political Science can still apply to Lady Shri Ram College (98.50%), Kirori Mal College (98.75%), Sri Venkateswara College (98.25%), IP College (97%) and Kamala Nehru College (98%).

English too is still open in second cut-off in more colleges such as LSR (98.50%), Hansraj College (98%), Ramjas College (98%), and Sri Venkateswara College (97.75%), Gargi College (97.25%), and Kamala Nehru College (96.75%).

While students can still apply for Economics at SRCC (99.5%), Hansraj College (99%), and Hindu College (99%), the subject is closed in Miranda House, Kirori Mal College, Rajdhani College, and Aryabhatta College.

BSc (Hons)Mathematics in closed in LSR, Hindu, Miranda, IP college, Aryabhatta and Daulat Ram College. Interested candidates can still go for ARSD, Gargi College and DDU college which have set the cut-off at 97% each.

