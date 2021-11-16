Masked up and vaxxed: Shoppers rejoice as #TradeFair returns

Delhiites are ready to shop till they drop as the India International Trade Fair (IITF) is back after a gap of a year at the revamped exhibition halls of Pragati Maidan. Gearing up for some much-needed retail therapy, shoppers in Delhi-NCR are relieved to find Covid-19 protocols such as mandatory wearing of masks, social distancing and sanitiser machines at various points in place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Since my childhood, IITF has been a source of joy to me as everything is beautifully decorated, and there’s amazing food. I have never missed IITF except last year due to Covid. So this year, I’m really excited to visit again. I’m looking forward to buying pashmina stoles from Jammu and Kashmir hall and beautiful sarees from Kerala hall while keeping in mind safety protocols such as double masking, social distance and sanitiser,” says Shifali Gupta, a finance associate from GTB Nagar.

Delhiites visit the 40th India International Trade Fair keeping in mind the Covid-19 safety protocols. (Photo Sanchit Khanna/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Organised over an area of 70,000 sqm this year, the fair has around 3,000 exhibitors from 20 states, three union territories and nine countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Kyrgyzstan, Tunisia and Turkey. Tickets are available for sale online as well as at 60 Delhi Metro stations including major ones like Mandi House, Rajiv Chowk, Hauz Khas and Kalkaji Mandir.

LC Goyal, the chief managing director of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) shares that the theme this year is Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He informs, “The fair highlights the outstanding performance of Indian entrepreneurs who have shown exemplary commitment to excel despite all odds due to the pandemic. More importantly, IITF offers an ideal platform to showcase Indian products under the Vocal for Local campaign.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For many, it is the limited number of Covid-19 cases that emboldened them to visit the fair this year. “Now that cases are fewer, we feel more confident to head out. I have always been a big fan of Delhi Trade Fair since it is here where I get chance to handpick items and relish great food from all over India,” says Niharika Gul, a Noida resident.

Meanwhile, others hope that visitors will keep in mind that the pandemic is not over yet and remain careful. “If you notice, kaafi log toh markets mein bhi mask nahin pehen rahe… And lots and lots of people are going to be at the trade fair. So, everyone needs to be careful. I will definitely be going, but in double mask,” shares Manas Swaroop, a law student from Model Town.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Catch it Live

What: 40th India International Trade Fair

Where: Pragati Maidan

On Till: November 18 (business segment), November 19-27 (general public)

Timings: 10am to 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Pragati Maidan on Blue Line

Author tweets @anjuri

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter