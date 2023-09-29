Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi; no casualties reported
Massive fire at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi market; no casualties reported; cause of fire unknown.
A massive fire erupted on Friday at the Azadpur Mandi, one of Delhi's largest wholesale fruit and vegetable markets. The blaze was reported in the evening, sending plumes of thick smoke into the air. Multiple fire tenders from the Delhi Fire Services rushed to the scene after receiving the distress call.
In the videos shared by news agencies, flames and smoke billowing from the market, which houses countless stalls and storage areas for fresh produce, could be seen.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
No casualties have been reported so far. and
The fire has been brought under control and the cooling process is underway, reported ANI.
Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the fire.
(This is a developing story…Please check back for updates)
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!