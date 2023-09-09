Massive fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Anand Vihar area

A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Anand Vihar area, New Delhi, an official said on Saturday evening.

The fire tenders were deployed to spot to control the fire. (Representational image/HT Archive)

The official further informed that there were no immediate casualties or injuries in the blaze.

Upon receiving the information, the fire tenders were deployed to spot to control the fire.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.