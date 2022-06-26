Fire breaks out at plastic factory in North Delhi

A massive fire broke out in a plastic godown during the wee hours of Sunday in the Badli area in the outer north district of Delhi.

According to people familiar with the matter, 23 fire tenders were dispatched to the spot shortly after the incident. No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said that a call regarding fire in a godown, stacking plastic granules, in Badli area behind Rohini jail was received at 2.18am. “23 fire tenders were dispatched right away after receiving a report about the fire that broke out in the plastic dana factory at A 69, close to the Haiderpur Metro station in northern Delhi. The firefighting operation is still going on and 23 fire engines are present on the spot dousing the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” said DFS director Atul Garg.

He further said that robotic firefighters were also used in dousing the blaze. “It sprays water on the fire. The robot is controlled by a wireless remote and has water pipes. When it reaches the spot of the fire, it may also remove the smoke using its ventilation system,” he added.

