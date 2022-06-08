Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Massive fire in Delhi's Jamia Nagar burns dozens of e-rickshaws to ashes

The fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported so far, according to fire officials.
Fire at the electric motor parking Jamia Nagar.(ANI)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 11:17 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

A massive blaze broke out at the electric motor parking in Delhi's Jamia Nagar on early Wednesday morning, engulfing dozens of e-rickshaws along with other vehicles. A call was received at 5.02am about fire in the parking at Main Tikona Part in Jamia Nagar, Delhi Fire Services said. A total of 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported so far, according to fire officials.

A total of 10 cars, one motorcycle, two scooty, 30 new e-rickshaws, and 50 old e-rickshaws had caught fire, burning many of them to ashes, Delhi Fire Services said.

Dozens of e-rickshaws burnt to ashed in a major fire in Delhi's Jamia Nagar. (ANI)

Delhi has witnessed a series of fire incidents in the past few weeks amid bouts of heatwave, with the one that broke out in Mundka being the deadliest, in which 27 people were killed and many got injured.

The bodies of victims of the Mudka fire incident were sent to Forensic Science and Laboratory for DNA profiling and matching. On Tuesday, after submitting the reports to Delhi Police, the forensic teams matched the seven samples with the DNA of the family members of the missing persons.

