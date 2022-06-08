Massive fire in Delhi's Jamia Nagar burns dozens of e-rickshaws to ashes
A massive blaze broke out at the electric motor parking in Delhi's Jamia Nagar on early Wednesday morning, engulfing dozens of e-rickshaws along with other vehicles. A call was received at 5.02am about fire in the parking at Main Tikona Part in Jamia Nagar, Delhi Fire Services said. A total of 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported so far, according to fire officials.
A total of 10 cars, one motorcycle, two scooty, 30 new e-rickshaws, and 50 old e-rickshaws had caught fire, burning many of them to ashes, Delhi Fire Services said.
Delhi has witnessed a series of fire incidents in the past few weeks amid bouts of heatwave, with the one that broke out in Mundka being the deadliest, in which 27 people were killed and many got injured.
The bodies of victims of the Mudka fire incident were sent to Forensic Science and Laboratory for DNA profiling and matching. On Tuesday, after submitting the reports to Delhi Police, the forensic teams matched the seven samples with the DNA of the family members of the missing persons.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
