Metcalfe House-Purana Qila stretch revamp in Delhi ahead of G20

The stretch between Metcalfe House in Civil Lines and Purana Qila will undergo a massive revamp ahead of the upcoming G20 events with a number of proposed changes, including setting up of a night food street outside Salimgarh fort, installation of fountains, sculptures, and augmented lighting with an upgraded traffic management plan, officials said on Saturday.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena reviewed the preparations for upcoming G20 events near Raj Ghat in New Delhi last Sunday. (ANI)

According to the office of the Lieutenant Governor, the stretch will undergo aesthetic transformation with enhanced lighting, easy pedestrian movement, sufficient parking, and smooth traffic movement.

A detailed plan of action with deliverables for various locations on the stretch has been put in place following LG VK Saxena’s inspection of the area last Sunday, officials in the know of the matter said.

Officials said that the stretch, which will cover ISBT, Nigambodh Ghat, Salimgarh Fort, Samta Sthal, JLN Marg, Dilli Gate, ITO, and Mathura Road, will receive a “thorough and unprecedented revamp and makeover.”

“This stretch, largely corresponding to the Ring Road- Mahatma Gandhi Marg, apart from catering to several daily local travellers, houses many iconic sites in the Capital and serves as one of the main arterials connecting North Delhi to Central and South Delhi. It also serves as the main approach road in the Capital for travellers from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal and J&K, apart from those boarding and deboarding at ISBT,” the LG’s office said.

According to the LG’s office, specific directions have been issued for various tasks that need to be undertaken and completed within a fixed time frame, the details of which were yet now known.

The revamp includes a night food street to be developed outside Salimgarh Fort by the Delhi civic body, where famous street food stalls from old Delhi will be put up without constructing any permanent structures.

Directions have also been issued for the removal of religious encroachment from the area and other parts of the entire stretch till Purana Qila. At Purana Qila, the lake will be installed with fountains and additionally, three fountains at definite intervals will be installed on Bhairon Marg, where the entire area around the Bhairon Mandir will be landscaped, the officials said.

In addition to aesthetic improvements, directions have been issued for the creation of six public conveniences, which include toilets and water dispensers on both sides of the road at the Kashmere Gate ISBT, they said.

Measures will be taken for smoother pedestrian and traffic movement between Chandgiram Akhaada and the ISBT, including the widening of the carriageway around the U-Turn near the Kashmiri Gate metro station.

A slew of interventions have also been planned for Nigambodh Ghat, which include multilevel parking facilities and installation of public music system for religious songs, the officials said.