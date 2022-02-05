Max temp rises, Met forecasts fog today

A day after recording the coldest day in February in the last 19 years, the maximum temperature in Delhi rose to 18.1 degrees Celsius on Friday -- five degrees below the normal mark for this time of the season -- even as the skies remained overcast for most part of the day with light rain being recorded in some parts of the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, the maximum temperature dropped to 14.4 degrees, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It added that the impact of the western disturbance over Delhi will be over by Friday night, but there is sufficient moisture in the air to cause moderate to dense fog on Saturday morning.

Delhi received light rain overnight on Friday, with Safdarjung weather station recording 1.3mm rain between 8.30am on Thursday and 8.30am on Friday. However, no rain was recorded after 8.30am except in Mayur Vihar which recorded 1mm precipitation during 8.30am-5.30pm. The east Delhi locality was also city’s coldest with a maximum temperature of 16.4 degrees – seven degrees below the normal mark.

IMD scientist RK Jenamani said, “On Friday, there was a slight drop in wind speed that was recorded in the range of 10-15 km/hour. This led to a slight increase in the day time temperature,” said Jenamani, and added that the city may witness dense fog in the early hours on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“By Sunday, the maximum will rise to around 21 or 22 degrees. On Saturday, it is expected to be between 18 and 19 degrees Celsius. We are closely monitoring the impact of this western disturbance, and the possibility of fog in the coming days,” he said.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees on Friday, two notches above normal. According to IMD forecast, it may dip to 6 degrees on Saturday.

The IMD has also forecast rain on February 9 under the influence of another western disturbance. Met officials said a disturbance is also likely to affect northern plains on February 6 and 7, but it is unlikely to impact Delhi.

Under the impact of rain and high speed winds on Thursday, Delhi recorded a moderate air quality index (152), according to Central Pollution Control Board’s daily 4pm bulletin.The last time Delhi recorded a cleaner air day was on January 10, when the AQI was 151.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}