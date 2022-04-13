Maximum temp to hover around 39 degrees Celsius in Delhi
New Delhi: The mercury dipped below the 40-degree mark for the first time in six days in Delhi on Tuesday as clouds ended a five-day heatwave. Most weather stations recorded a dip of two to three degrees Celsius. Safdarjung, the base station for weather, recorded a high of 39.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. It is expected to remain the same on Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky.
A minimum of 21.7 degrees Celsius is expected on Wednesday compared to 22.5 a day earlier. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum temperatures will start rising slightly to 40 degrees Celsius by Friday.
IMD scientist RK Jenamani said cloudy skies on account of a western disturbance are influencing the northern plains and that rain was expected in parts of Punjab and the Himalayan foothills.
“This western disturbance is not likely to bring rain to Delhi, but dry thunderstorm activity and windy conditions may be seen over the next couple of days in some places. This is likely to provide a slight cooling effect in comparison to the 42-degree highs seen over the last couple of days,” he said. He added there may be some drizzle in National Capital Region cities.
IMD said another western disturbance is expected across the northern plains from April 18 to 20, but will only bring clouds over Delhi.
Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index of 259 (poor) at 8 am on Wednesday.
In contractor death case, FIR against Karnataka minister Eshwarappa, 2 aides
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Karnataka minister KS Eswharappa after a contractor, who accused Karnataka minister Eshwarappa of demanding commission for road construction, was found dead, with the cause of death suspected to be suicide. Read Contractor death: chief minister Basavaraj Bommai rejects resignation demand by oppn In recent days, Eshwarappa has made several controversial religious remarks.
Delhiwale: New outlooks in an old city
Seasoned machines clog the space of a small room. Dressed in a blue pathani suit and mustard green topi, Mehboob Ilahi is finishing his lunch (this encounter unfolded just before the start of the fasting month of Ramzan). In his early 70s, his serene face with a long white beard now gazes out into the street at Gali Qasim Jan in Old Delhi's Ballimaran. The venerable man dives into his eventful past.
30 shanties gutted in Kathputli Colony
At least 30 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out at a transit camp in central Delhi's Kathputli Colony on Tuesday afternoon. It took 18 fire tenders about two hours to douse the flames and the fire department later clarified that there was no casualty or injury in the blaze. Fire at Ram Lal Anand college Another fire was reported from Ram Lal Anand College in Delhi's University's south campus on Tuesday morning.
Centre tells Sujan Singh Park firm to pay ₹564cr
The Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) last week issued another demand notice to Sir Sobha Singh and Sons Private Limited, the managers of Sujan Singh Park estate near Khan Market, asking it to clear dues amounting to ₹564.09 crore, said three senior ministry officials aware of the development.
City’s specialised schools named after Ambedkar
Delhi government's Schools of Specialized Excellence will now be known as Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said after chairing a meeting of the naming authority on Monday. Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the government was following the tradition of honouring martyrs, freedom fighters and nation-builders by renaming SoSEs after Dr. B. R Ambedkar.
