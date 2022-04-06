MBA grad arrested for online investment scam

A 25-year-old MBA graduate was arrested for allegedly duping people online by promising to double their investments, said police on Tuesday.

According to investigators, the accused, identified as Rajat Aggarwal, created several fake social media accounts and approached people with fake investment schemes. He reportedly got the idea for running the online scam after he was duped of ₹5,000 on the guise of getting his online account verified.

Police said Aggarwal was arrested following an investigation into a complaint filed by a woman, who was duped of nearly ₹1.70 lakh. “The woman became suspicious after the suspect, who already had tricked her into paying the amount in three installments of ₹1 lakh, ₹40,000 and ₹30,000, asked her to transfer ₹1.12 lakh more as tax and other processing fee against the scheme,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Kumar Sharma.

“Two cellphones that Aggarwal used in the cyber crimes were recovered apart from obtaining e-gift cards and e-vouchers worth ₹15 lakh that he had collected from different investors. We have also obtained details of three social media accounts that he used,” said DCP Sharma, adding that Aggarwal was arrested from Sirsa in Haryana on March 29.

