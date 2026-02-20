MCD asks PWD to install CCTV cameras to curb illegal dumping of C&D waste

Citing repeated complaints about illegal dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste along major roads and intersections, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to install CCTV cameras at vulnerable non-designated sites to identify and penalise violators, senior civic officials said on Thursday. According to MCD estimates, Delhi generates over 6,000 tonnes of C&D waste daily (HT)

The civic body has also released a digital map of 125 officially designated C&D waste collection points across the city. The mapping, carried out with the help of GSDL, is available on the MCD website (mcdonline.nic.in/cnd/map.html).

However, a report by MCD report dated January 30 submitted to Delhi government had acknowledged that nearly half of these 125 authorised sites lack adequate dust control infrastructure themselves.

A senior MCD official said the issue of debris being dumped indiscriminately along arterial roads has been taken up with PWD, which is already implementing a project to install CCTV cameras in public spaces.

“We have requested PWD that such vulnerable locations also be covered under CCTV surveillance to create a deterrent effect. Most violations are by contractors executing small-scale projects,” the MCD official, who asked not to be identified, said.

Under existing rules, small-scale generators must deposit debris at designated collection centres. Bulk waste generators – those that produce more than 20 tonnes in a day, or over 300 tonnes per project in a month – are required to transport debris directly to authorised processing plants located at Rani Khera, Jahangirpuri near Burari, Shastri Park and Bakkarwala.

According to MCD estimates, Delhi generates over 6,000 tonnes of C&D waste daily, while peak processing capacity stands at 5,000 tonnes per day – 2,000 TPD at Burari, and 1,000 TPD each at Rani Khera, Shastri Park and Bakkarwala. A new 1,000 TPD processing facility is being developed at the Okhla reclaimed site and is expected to be operational by December 2026, according to MCD officials.

To be sure, a recent report by had flagged the shortcomings in MCD’s own designated sites for C&D waste dumping. Of the 125 designated collection points, only 60 have been fitted with dust-arresting metallic sheets and water sprinkling systems, while 65 remain open, it said. Officials said many sites are located along roadsides or within municipal stores, and improved barricading and sprinkling are essential to reduce fugitive dust – a major contributor to PM10 air pollution.

“We are also increasing the number of collection points with a goal to set up at least one such site for each of Delhi’s 250 wards,” the official added.