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MCD authorises officers to impose civil penalties under Jan Vishwas Act

MCD authorises officers to impose civil penalties under Jan Vishwas Act

Published on: May 19, 2026 02:46 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has authorised officers across departments to function as adjudicating and appellate authorities for imposing civil penalties under the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026, following amendments to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

MCD authorises officers to impose civil penalties under Jan Vishwas Act

The Jan Vishwas Act 2026, notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 15, amends various provisions of the DMC Act to substitute criminal action with monetary penalties for specified violations.

In an office order passed on Saturday, and signed by MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, stated that the move was made under Section 468A and Section 468B of the DMC Act, 1957, as amended by the Jan Vishwas Act, which decriminalises minor offences and replaces criminal penalties with civil fines.

Under the order, officers from departments including advertisement, factory licensing, civic works, licensing, veterinary services, building and engineering, DEMS and health have been designated as adjudicating officers for their respective jurisdictions across the city's 12 zones.

Deputy commissioners and senior departmental officers have been appointed as appellate authorities to hear appeals against orders passed by adjudicating officers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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