New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has authorised officers across departments to function as adjudicating and appellate authorities for imposing civil penalties under the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026, following amendments to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

MCD authorises officers to impose civil penalties under Jan Vishwas Act

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The Jan Vishwas Act 2026, notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 15, amends various provisions of the DMC Act to substitute criminal action with monetary penalties for specified violations.

In an office order passed on Saturday, and signed by MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, stated that the move was made under Section 468A and Section 468B of the DMC Act, 1957, as amended by the Jan Vishwas Act, which decriminalises minor offences and replaces criminal penalties with civil fines.

Under the order, officers from departments including advertisement, factory licensing, civic works, licensing, veterinary services, building and engineering, DEMS and health have been designated as adjudicating officers for their respective jurisdictions across the city's 12 zones.

Deputy commissioners and senior departmental officers have been appointed as appellate authorities to hear appeals against orders passed by adjudicating officers.

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{{^usCountry}} The MCD said adjudicating officers would have powers to conduct inquiries, summon individuals, enforce attendance and examine evidence before imposing penalties. Appeals against such orders can be filed within 30 days, and appellate authorities are required to dispose of them within 60 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MCD said adjudicating officers would have powers to conduct inquiries, summon individuals, enforce attendance and examine evidence before imposing penalties. Appeals against such orders can be filed within 30 days, and appellate authorities are required to dispose of them within 60 days. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The civic body said the change is aimed at streamlining enforcement by shifting from criminal prosecution to a civil adjudication mechanism for minor municipal violations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic body said the change is aimed at streamlining enforcement by shifting from criminal prosecution to a civil adjudication mechanism for minor municipal violations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to officials, since the provisions of Jan Vishwas Act, 2026 shall be enforced from 15 May, all the zonal DCs and HODs of CL&EC, Factory Licensing and Advertisement Departments are directed to issue instructions to concerned officials of Advertisement, Factories, CL&EC and zonal General Licensing, Veterinary, Building, DEMS and Health Department not to issue any challan imposing a fine with respect to violation of provisions of DMC Act, 1957 as per prevailing practice with effect from 15 May, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, since the provisions of Jan Vishwas Act, 2026 shall be enforced from 15 May, all the zonal DCs and HODs of CL&EC, Factory Licensing and Advertisement Departments are directed to issue instructions to concerned officials of Advertisement, Factories, CL&EC and zonal General Licensing, Veterinary, Building, DEMS and Health Department not to issue any challan imposing a fine with respect to violation of provisions of DMC Act, 1957 as per prevailing practice with effect from 15 May, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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