New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has approved five new waste processing projects worth about ₹596 crore across the city to treat fresh municipal waste, officials said on Tuesday. MCD clears five waste-processing plants worth ₹596 crore to tackle garbage crisis

The projects, with a combined processing capacity of 5,900 tonnes per day , will come up at Bhalswa, Okhla, Singhola, Ghazipur and Narela-Bawana, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma said.

"The corporation has been carrying out bio-mining of legacy waste at Delhi's landfill sites for the past several years. However, thousands of tonnes of fresh waste continue to be dumped every day, creating the risk of new garbage mountains. To address this challenge, we have prepared a long-term strategy," Sharma said.

Officials said the largest project will be an 1,800 TPD integrated waste processing facility at Bhalswa at a revised cost of ₹214.50 crore, where nearly 3,500 tonnes of fresh waste is currently dumped daily.

"A 1,400 TPD plant at Okhla will be developed for ₹152.68 crore, while a 700 TPD facility at Singhola, costing ₹61.26 crore, will process both fresh waste and silt generated from drain cleaning," Sharma said.

An 800 TPD plant at Ghazipur will be set up in the integrated freight complex area at a cost of ₹83.44 crore, while a 1,200 TPD facility at Narela-Bawana will be developed for ₹84.78 crore, the civic body said.

"Once all five projects become operational, around 5,900 tonnes of waste and silt will be scientifically processed every day. This will substantially reduce pressure on landfill sites, minimise environmental risks and help prevent the formation of new garbage mountains in the capital," Sharma said.

She added that the projects were designed after studying waste management models in Karnal, Lucknow and Ghaziabad, and that payments to operators would be linked to the quantity of waste processed to ensure better monitoring and accountability.

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