MCD deregulated health permits for 67 food businesses in Delhi

Even as investigators examine how a “tea and snacks” licence was allegedly used to operate a full-fledged restaurant inside the Hauz Rani building where a fire killed 21 people, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has recently deregulated its health trade licensing regime for 67 categories of food-related businesses, making it significantly easier for establishments such as restaurants, bakeries, cafes and tea-and-snack outlets to obtain operating permits, officials aware of the matter said on Friday.

Officials at the spot amid investigation after the south Delhi B&B fire. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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Under the new system, implemented as part of the government’s “ease-of-doing-business” reforms, businesses will no longer require a conventional MCD health trade licence and will only need a permit from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

This means from now on, an FSSAI registration or licence, coupled with payment of municipal fees, will be treated as a “deemed licence”, explained a senior MCD official, who asked not to be identified. To be sure, FSSAI certification only concerns food safety and hygiene, the official explained. It does not certify compliance with fire safety regulations, building norms, occupancy limits or structural safety requirements.

In effect, officials explained, the civic body’s role is being reduced from one of prior scrutiny to one that relies largely on self-certification and post-facto enforcement.

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{{^usCountry}} HT has reviewed the MCD order, which makes it clear that responsibility for compliance with fire safety, pollution norms and public safety requirements will rest entirely with the licence holder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT has reviewed the MCD order, which makes it clear that responsibility for compliance with fire safety, pollution norms and public safety requirements will rest entirely with the licence holder. {{/usCountry}}

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“The licensee shall comply with pollution, fire safety and other statutory norms of the MCD and other government agencies at his/her own level and will obtain requisite regulatory clearances from other authorities,” the directive states. “It shall be the sole duty and responsibility of the licensee to ensure the safety of life and property.”

The policy has attracted attention because one of the licences now covered under the deregulated framework is the “tea and snacks” category – the same licence investigators say was used at the Hauz Rani property while a full-fledged restaurant operated from the premises.

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Investigators have alleged that owner Lovkesh Bajaj obtained a licence for a tea-and-snack outlet but was running a restaurant called “Snacks and Bites” complete with LPG cylinders, tables, chairs and seating arrangements. The licence for this was issued in 2024, renewed in 2025 and expired on March 31 this year. Officials said a fresh application was submitted after the fire but was later rejected.

Under norms, a tea-and-snack outlet does not permit large-scale cooking operations or restaurant-style seating arrangements.

The deregulation applies to 67 categories of businesses spread across five broad groups: eating establishments, storage and sale units, hawking activities, manufacturing units and miscellaneous trades. The list includes restaurants, banquet halls, coffee houses, food courts, bakeries, catering units, milk-product outlets, cold storages, food retail establishments and catering vans.

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Twenty-nine other categories, including hotels, guest houses and swimming pools, will continue to remain under the conventional health trade licensing framework.

Officials defended the policy, arguing that it eliminates duplication because food businesses are already regulated by FSSAI. Under the new regime, applicants only need to upload their FSSAI certificate on the MCD portal, along with payment of registration charges and annual fees, to obtain a deemed licence.

An MCD official said the corporation would continue conducting inspections based on risk assessments and complaints received from the public. “We will continue to have powers to inspect establishments. If violations are found, owners will be given time to rectify them. Failure to do so can result in cancellation of licences,” the official said.

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In another significant departure, the policy also expands the geographical scope of licensing. According to officials, food-related businesses covered by FSSAI can now obtain deemed licences even in non-conforming and unauthorised areas where such permissions were previously difficult to secure under provisions of the Master Plan for Delhi. “We are opening licensing to non-conforming areas as well. Earlier, licences were largely restricted to planned commercial and mixed-use areas. The licence will not determine the legal status of a property, similar to how water or electricity connections are provided,” an official said.

According to MCD estimates, around 13,000 establishments currently operate under the corporation’s health trade licensing framework.

On their part, industry and restaurant bodies have long advocated such reforms, arguing that businesses were being subjected to multiple layers of approvals. Under the earlier system, larger restaurants and food establishments often had to submit a range of documents, including fire safety clearances, proof of occupancy, utility bills, medical fitness certificates and building layouts before their applications were processed.

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Jagidish Mangain former works committee chairperson and urban planning expert, said that the order should raise alarming bells for safety provisions. “The regulation of health trade is part of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act -- which has been passed by the parlimanent. MCD can not wash its hand off like this. How can Master Plan provisions be overriden by house or officials? This will raise several legal questions. Supreme Court had ordered survey of commercial properties running in residential areas two months back. That order should be complied with, and a database should be created for long term reform. Citing the SC order, further action should be taken. Such half baked ideas will not work.”