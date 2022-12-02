MCD election 2022: Delhi Metro to start operating from 4am on poll day

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday informed that the rail services on all the Lines would start from 4 am at terminal stations, in the wake of the December 4 elections of the Municipal Corporation in the national capital.

An official statement from the Delhi metro said: "On the day of voting, the Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 4 am from all terminal stations with a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines till 6 am. After that, the metro will run as per the regular Sunday timetable throughout the day."

Ahead of the MCD elections, the alcohol sale in the national capital will be restricted for three days, marked 'dry days' from today.

The ban will be imposed from 5.30 pm, the time and day the civic polls campaign ends till the day of voting. Following this, the ban will be imposed again on December 7, when the counting will take place.

"On account of the MCD Election in the NCT of Delhi from 17:30 Hours of December 2 2022 (Friday) to December 4 2022 upto 17:30 Hours (Sunday) and From 00:00 Hours to 24:00 Hours on December 7, 2022 (Wednesday) shall be observed as dry days," an official statement from the Excise department read.

Leaders of political parties will make last ditch effort as campaigning for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections is set to end on Friday.

With a massive number of roadshows, the BJP campaigning was undertaken by several Union ministers and state Chief Ministers including national president JP Nadda for a massive show of strength.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda exuded confidence and said that people are eager to vote for BJP as they are fed up with Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) work. He also hit out at the AAP for not cleaning the Yamuna despite thousands of crores disbursed from the Centre to the Kejriwal government.

The BJP has been in power in the MCD since 2007.

On Friday, Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia will hold a roadshow in Patparganj.

While trying to revive its prospects in MCD polls, the Congress, in its election manifesto has promised RO water purifying systems for drinking water, clearing the three landfills in Delhi in 18 months and waiver of outstanding house tax due.

Making 'Delhi will be Sheila ji's Delhi' as party's poll pitch, Congress makes a mention of two schemes named after former Chief Minister Sheila Dixit - Sheila Dixit Swasthya Sahayatha Yojana for medicines at half the price, and the Sheila Dixit Gharelu Majdoor Kalyan Yojana for financial assistance for domestic workers. Assistance for domestic workers includes admissions for their children to MCD schools and financial help in case of accidents.

