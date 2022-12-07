MCD Election 2022: Here's how BJP's Pasmanda Muslim candidates fared

Reaching out to Pasmanda Muslims, the BJP fielded as many as four candidates – including three women – from the community in the recently-held election for the 250-seat Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the polling for which took place on December 4. However, on Wednesday, when the results were announced, none of the four candidates won from the seats on which they were fielded.

Here are the details:

Chandani Mahal (ward no. 76): According to the State Election Commission (SEC), AAP's Aaley Mohammed Iqbal came first, while Congress' Mohammed finished second. The winner and runner-up secured 19,199 and 2,065 votes respectively. The BJP fielded Irfan Malik.

Quraish Nagar (ward no. 81): The BJP's Samina Raza finished runner-up to AAP's Shamim Bano. The top two candidates won 14,583 and 6,643 votes respectively.

Chauhan Banger (ward no. 227): Congress' Shagufta Chaudhary Zubair stood first on this seat, while the AAP's Asma Begum was second. They secured 21,131 and 5,938 votes respectively. The BJP's nominee was Saba Ghazi.

Mustafabad (ward no. 243): Sabila Begum, also from the Congress, defeated AIMIM's Sarwari Begum by more than 6,000 votes. The BJP fielded Shabnam Maliq.

