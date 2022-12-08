MCD Election 2022: More than 57,000 votes for NOTA

More than 57,000 votes were polled in the None of the Above (NOTA) category in the high-stakes municipal polls in Delhi, according to data shared by the State Election Commission on Wednesday.

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the elections held on Sunday, results of which were declared on Wednesday.

The total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 -- 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender people, the SEC had earlier said.

Of the total votes polled in the December 4 elections, 57,545 votes (0.78 per cent) were for NOTA, it said.

The Aam Aadmi Party won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the civic body.

The highest polling (65.72 per cent) in the 2022 MCD polls was recorded in ward no. 5 (Bakhtawarpur), while the lowest voting percentage (33.74 per cent) was registered in ward no.145 (Andrews Ganj), according to data shared by the SEC earlier.

