Delhi municipal elections on December 4, counting on December 7: Poll panel

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections will be held December on 4, while the counting of votes will be done on December 7, announced state election commissioner for Delhi Vijay Dev on Friday.

The Model Code of Conduct comes into force in the national capital from Friday itself, he said.

"Voting for the municipal polls in Delhi will be held on December 4 while the results will be announced on December 7. The filing of nominations will begin from November 7 and the last date for the same is November 14," Dev said at a press conference.

