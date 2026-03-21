New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has stepped up efforts to expedite the setting up of the Tehkhand construction and demolition waste processing plant to tackle the issue of debris in the city. December 2026 has been set as the deadline for its construction. MCD expedites setting up construction and demolition plant, eyes completion by December 2026

Officials said that the upcoming facility near Okhla will add 1,000 metric tonnes per day to the existing processing capacity, which currently stands at around 5,000 metric tonnes, even as Delhi generates 7,000 metric tonnes of C&D waste, officials said.

Officials said that many times the shortfall has led to frequent accumulation of debris across the capital, contributing to air pollution.

Officials added that a detailed action plan to improve collection and disposal was recently submitted to the state government, while directions from the central government have led to intensified clearance drives.

"There was a target to lift one lakh metric tonnes of debris within 15 days. Around 80,000 metric tonnes has already been cleared in 12 days and sent to processing plants," an official said.

Delhi currently has four operational C&D waste plants Bakkarwala , Burari , Ranikhera and Shastri Park  where debris is processed into reusable material.

The civic body operates close to 120 secondary collection points and plans to earmark designated dumping sites in all 250 wards to streamline disposal and curb dust.

Officials said departments have been directed to support the ongoing drive, and residents can report debris through the MCD 311 mobile application to ensure timely lifting.

The use of recycled products such as slabs and tiles is also being promoted. Private buyers currently account for about 67 per cent of the demand, while government agencies procure around 14 per cent.

Between April and November last year, 4.5 lakh metric tonnes of processed material was sold in the private market, compared to 80 thousand metric tonnes purchased by government agencies. By the end of 2026, the total production is expected to reach 12 lakh metric tonnes, with most of it likely to be consumed by the private sector.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.