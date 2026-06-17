New Delhi, To expedite construction of 229 new toilet blocks by easing bureaucratic red tape, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has ordered its officials to shorten fund-clearance timelines across the 12 zones, officials said. MCD fast-tracks 229 public toilet blocks; sets strict deadlines for fund approval

According to officials, the civic body's latest push is aimed at swiftly addressing the lack of hygienic sanitation facilities for lakhs of commuters, particularly women, children, and the elderly, who navigate the capital's busiest stretches.

The MCD commissioner recently chaired a review meeting to eliminate logistical bottlenecks.

Following the review, all chief engineers and zonal deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure that fund requirements are compulsorily uploaded onto the Delhi Development Information System within a tight three-day window to avoid further delays, an official order said.

The infrastructure drive, which was undertaken in May 2026, will be funded under the Chief Minister's Development Fund and will use a standardised design to ensure high maintenance and quality standards across the city.

A zone-wise breakdown revealed that crowded commercial and residential hubs will receive bulk of the infrastructure.

Karol Bagh is set to get the most number of new toilet blocks, as many as 34, followed by Keshav Puram with 32, and Rohini and West zones with 23 each. Other areas earmarked for establishment of public toilets include South , City SP , Shahdara South , Central , Shahdara North , Najafgarh , Narela and Civil Lines 5.

"For the average Delhiite, especially those working outdoors or commuting long distances, a clean public washroom is a basic necessity that impacts their health and daily dignity," an MCD official said.

Officials across the zones have now been tasked with swift preparation and submission of final site-specific requisitions via designated digital portals so that construction can commence immediately, officials said.

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