New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Education Committee on Monday issued strict guidelines for schools to deal with the rising heat and a possible heatwave in the national capital, in line with measures taken by the Delhi government.

MCD issues guidelines for schools to deal with rising temperature

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MCD education committee chairman Yogesh Verma said the directions have been issued for all corporation-run and affiliated schools, keeping in view the increasing heat in the capital and the possibility of a heatwave.

"On the lines of the Delhi government, all necessary precautionary steps are being taken in MCD schools with children's safety and health as the top priority. The decision has been taken considering the warning issued by the India Meteorological Department ," Verma said in a statement.

He added that instructions have been given to limit outdoor assemblies in schools and to hold them in shaded or indoor spaces. A ban has also been imposed on holding classes in the open.

To prevent dehydration among students, Verma said directions have been issued to implement a "water bell" system, under which students will be encouraged to drink water every 45-60 minutes.

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{{^usCountry}} Availability of clean and cool drinking water in schools will also be ensured, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Availability of clean and cool drinking water in schools will also be ensured, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Schools have been instructed to implement a "buddy system" and encourage students to take care of each other. They have also been advised to keep students away from outdoor sports activities," Verma said in the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Schools have been instructed to implement a "buddy system" and encourage students to take care of each other. They have also been advised to keep students away from outdoor sports activities," Verma said in the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that awareness sessions related to heatwaves should be organised in all schools so that students can be informed about protection from heat, adequate water intake and identification of symptoms. Immediate first aid and medical assistance, if required, will also be ensured. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that awareness sessions related to heatwaves should be organised in all schools so that students can be informed about protection from heat, adequate water intake and identification of symptoms. Immediate first aid and medical assistance, if required, will also be ensured. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to officials, MCD runs more than 1,500 primary schools and serves more than 8 lakh students in the national capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, MCD runs more than 1,500 primary schools and serves more than 8 lakh students in the national capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Parents have been advised to send their children to school in light, cotton and comfortable clothes and to pay special attention to personal hygiene, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parents have been advised to send their children to school in light, cotton and comfortable clothes and to pay special attention to personal hygiene, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Verma said a nodal officer will be appointed in each school to monitor the effective implementation of these guidelines. Schools have also been directed to regularly communicate these measures to teachers, students and parents.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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