MCD likely to open reading rooms in its unused spaces in Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is planning to convert unutilised properties and vacant land owned by the corporation — like closed dhalaos (garbage receptacle points) and empty spaces in schools and offices — into community reading rooms, municipal officials aware of the matter said, adding that the department has moved a proposal for approval by the House of councillors during the meeting on Friday.

MCD has already converted many of its closed dhalao sites into mini-libraries, with the last such site being inaugurated in Kirari in north Delhi on September 17. (HT Photo)

The policy was moved by the community services wing and said that if approved, it would extend reading room services to underprivileged people living in slums and unauthorised colonies in the city.

“In the absence of facilities to hone their skills... most of the people of underprivileged class languish in poverty or indulge in criminal acts to suffice their daily needs... these centers will serve as a non-formal school in the community area,” the policy said.

The locations of the proposed community reading rooms (CRR) have not been finalised yet.

A senior municipal corporation official, requesting anonymity, said that each CRR will be manned by an in-charge and a multi-task staff (MTS) for the day-to-day maintenance of the facility. “The CRR units will be equipped with at least 2,000 books which will be a mix of books for children, reading material for youngsters preparing for competitive exams and holy books to cater to a wide range of users. It has been mandated that at least one English and Hindi newspaper must be subscribed,” the official said.

To be sure, the community services department currently provides grants-in-aid and oversees the operation of the Lala Hardyal Municipal Heritage Library — the Capital’s oldest public library system. Besides the main library located near Town Hall in Chandni Chowk, there are 15 smaller branches spread across the city. MCD has already converted many of its closed dhalao sites into mini-libraries, with the last such site being inaugurated in Kirari in north Delhi on September 17.

The official added that the vacant sites will be converted into CRRs by revamping the structures with the addition of wall paintings. “The refurbished structures will have bookshelves, tables and chairs. We have mandated that each CRR be equipped with computer systems with internet facilities to enable the readers to read digital books of their own choice,” the above quoted official added. The reading room area of the CRRs will be covered by CCTV cameras as well.

The department has said that the CRRs will help inculcate the “habit of reading”, and “equip students with extra information outside the class, provide facilities like monthly magazines and guide books for preparation of completive examination to the youth and provide senior citizens a dedicated space for reading and passing meaningful time.”

A second MCD official said that the corporation currently operated 1,534 primary schools, 42 aided schools and 647 recognised unaided schools apart from those operated by the Delhi government, New Delhi Municipal Council, Cantonment Board, Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidayalas.

“The reading rooms can help provide extra educational support and improve access to information material beyond school hours,” the official added.

5,000 sanitation workers to be regularised

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday spoke about various policy matters which will be taken up by the House on Friday, including the regularisation of 5,000 sanitisation workers. “As a Diwali gift for sanitation workers on Valmiki Jayanti, we are going to regularise the services of 5,000 sanitation workers. Around 3,100 DBC workers are being promoted by making them multi task staff. The agenda also includes proposal to send MCD school principals to universities like Oxford and Cambridge,” Oberoi said.

She said that the AAP administration plans to designate 15 municipal wards as rural wards so that more services and facilities can be extended to these area. “Two new construction & demolition waste management plants are expected to be set up while the school uniform assistance is being increased from ₹ 500 to ₹ 1100,” she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

