New Delhi, Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Tuesday said officials found responsible for negligence in the Saket building collapse have been suspended and assured that a detailed probe would be conducted into the incident.

MCD mayor assures detailed probe into Saket building collapse

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"It was tragic. Following the accident, we have suspended those responsible and taken strict action against individuals involved in the negligence. Such incidents will not be tolerated, and a thorough investigation will be conducted," Wahi told PTI.

Asked whether action would also be taken against senior officials, Wahi said, "There will definitely be action against senior officers as well."

"These are congested areas where population density is high, there are chances that building bye-laws were likely flouted," Wahi said, adding that engineers have been instructed to identify these illegal buildings and take action against them.

The mayor further added that the crackdown on illegal buildings will continue in all 12 zones.

On the question of junior engineers being suspended and no action taken on senior officials, Wahi said, "Action will be taken on senior officials as well if their involvement is found in the case."

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to a protest by Aam Aadmi Party councillors over the incident, Wahi accused the opposition of trying to derive political mileage from a sensitive issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to a protest by Aam Aadmi Party councillors over the incident, Wahi accused the opposition of trying to derive political mileage from a sensitive issue. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the A councillors were engaging in "politics" and alleged that civic conditions were worse during the previous dispensation.

Wahi claimed his administration had attempted to address several civic issues and accused opposition councillors of disrupting municipal meetings and creating hurdles in public welfare works.

Without naming any individual, he said the matter was sensitive and should not be politicised.

The remarks came after A councillors staged a protest over the Saket building collapse and demanded action against officials allegedly responsible for lapses.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.