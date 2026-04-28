In a move to reduce manual sweeping and improve dust control, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to roll out in high-footfall areas, with plans to deploy 1,000 vacuum-based litter picker machines across markets, footpaths and public spaces. The civic body has invited bids for the procurement and operation of these battery-operated units, which will be run by private contractors under an outsourcing model.

Delhi continues to rank poorly among mega cities in national sanitation surveys and faces chronic littering in public spaces (Hindustan Times)

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A senior MCD official said the move comes amid persistent challenges in tackling visible litter in dense commercial and residential areas. Manual sweeping remains the primary method of cleaning most markets and narrow lanes in Delhi, a process that often stirs up dust and contributes to poor ambient air quality, even as it struggles to keep pace with rising waste generation.

Delhi continues to rank poorly among mega cities in national sanitation surveys and faces chronic littering in public spaces.

Officials said the mechanised litter pickers are designed to collect small but voluminous waste such as plastic wrappers, cups, bottles, cigarette butts and leaves. “Being battery-operated, the machines are expected to offer a low-noise, zero-emission alternative capable of operating for several hours on a single charge. They are likely to be more efficient than traditional methods,” an official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The project has been approved under a Delhi government scheme and will be implemented across all 12 MCD zones over an eight-year contract period. Officials said the deployment will complement sanitation workers, strengthen solid waste management and help curb drain clogging, environmental contamination and vector-borne diseases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project has been approved under a Delhi government scheme and will be implemented across all 12 MCD zones over an eight-year contract period. Officials said the deployment will complement sanitation workers, strengthen solid waste management and help curb drain clogging, environmental contamination and vector-borne diseases. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in January, the MCD received approval for the phased release of funds to procure 70 compact mechanical road sweepers and 1,000 battery-operated litter pickers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in January, the MCD received approval for the phased release of funds to procure 70 compact mechanical road sweepers and 1,000 battery-operated litter pickers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The project, estimated at ₹1,487 crore, will be funded through the Delhi government’s grant-in-aid scheme. On April 7, HT reported that the MCD had divided the city into three sectors — each covering four zones — for the rollout, with one operator to be hired for each sector for 10 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project, estimated at ₹1,487 crore, will be funded through the Delhi government’s grant-in-aid scheme. On April 7, HT reported that the MCD had divided the city into three sectors — each covering four zones — for the rollout, with one operator to be hired for each sector for 10 years. {{/usCountry}}

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Under a separate ₹1,415 crore project, the MCD will deploy 70 additional electric mechanical road sweepers, along with electric water tankers and dust-collection vehicles, to reduce road dust. The civic body currently operates 58 mechanical road sweepers.

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