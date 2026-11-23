New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in coordination with Delhi Police, intensified the anti-encroachment drive across Old Delhi on Sunday, clearing illegal encroachments from key areas including Pul Mithai, Pili Kothi, Khari Baoli, Rani Avantika Chowk and Tis Hazari.

People shift their belongings after Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) personnel remove encroachments from roads and footpaths at Pul Mithai in Sadar Bazar on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo) more less

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Officials said the action followed directions issued by chief minister Rekha Gupta during the November 20 meeting of the Indraprastha Heritage Redevelopment Corporation at the Delhi Secretariat. The meeting discussed persistent traffic congestion, illegal occupation of roads and footpaths, and unauthorised e-rickshaw operations in Old Delhi.

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Delhi BJP spokesperson and general secretary of Chandni Chowk Nagrik Manch, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, thanked the chief minister for taking decisive steps against encroachments that had reportedly existed for decades. He added that by ordering two major enforcement actions within two days, the chief minister had sent a strong message to the “encroachment mafia”.

An MCD official said the coordinated drives aim to restore public spaces, ensure pedestrian access, ease traffic congestion and provide relief to residents and traders.

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{{^usCountry}} The MCD has reiterated that similar enforcement action will continue in Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Church Mission Road and other prominent areas of Old Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MCD has reiterated that similar enforcement action will continue in Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Church Mission Road and other prominent areas of Old Delhi. {{/usCountry}}