MCD polls: Dry days in Delhi starting tomorrow

The state election commission on Wednesday issued a notice prohibiting the sale of liquor in Delhi ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, scheduled to take place on December 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Excise commissioner Krishna Mohan Uppu while issuing an official notice announced that alcohol sales will be prohibited for three days in the national capital starting Friday evening.

Also Read: MCD election 2022: Full list of Congress, BJP, AAP candidates & wards

The notice dated November 30, 2022, states “in pursuance of rule 52 of Delhi excise rules, it is hereby ordered that December 2 to December 4 and December 7 will be observed as dry days.”

“A dry day will be observed from 5:30 pm on December 2 to 5:30 pm on the voting day (December 4) while the second dry day period will be observed from midnight till midnight on the election result day on December 7, 2022,” the notification mentioned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dry days are days when the government prohibits the sale of alcohol in shops, clubs, bars, etc.

According to an election commission official, all the liquor vends and sale outlets will remain closed during this period. The excise department and Delhi police will ensure that there is no unauthorized storage of liquor or transportation of unauthorized liquor is being done.

Also Read: MCD polls: In Delhi’s affluent colonies, a mix of civic, voter apathy

With the municipal election campaign entering the last phase and the polling to be held on December 4, the campaigning by the 1,349 candidates will end on Friday evening and a 48-hour sanitised period will be observed before the election day. The counting of the votes will take place on December 7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The polls are largely being seen as a contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.