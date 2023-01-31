MCD proposes next House meeting on February 10

With the first two meetings of the newly-formed Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) ending without the mayoral polls being held, the civic body authorities have sent a file to the urban development department, proposing February 10 as a tentative date for the third session, officials aware of the matter said on Monday.

Delhi government officials however have suggested earlier dates for the meeting -- February 3, 4 or 6. Lieutenant governor VK Saxena will have the final say on the matter, the officials said.

“The urban development department will propose the next date and send the file to the LG office for finalisation. The agenda for the inaugural house still remains incomplete and we need to hold the elections for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and 6 members of the standing committee,” a municipal official said, on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, a Delhi government spokesperson said, “The MCD has proposed February 10 as the next date for holding the House meet but the Delhi government has suggested three dates -- February 3, 4 or 6. We have requested the LG to decide on any one of them. As per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act provisions, only a 72-hour notice is required (to members participating in the House) to hold the meet.”

“We have also suggested that this time, the house should not be adjourned till Mayor elections are completed. If somehow, it is not possible to run house on first day, then house should be adjourned to next day,” the spokesperson added.

However, the LG’s office is yet to receive the file with the proposed date, a senior official said. “MCD would send the file to the government and not directly to the LG house. This file has not come to us from the government,” the official said.

The inaugural MCD House meeting on January 6 ended in pandemonium, with members creating a ruckus and exchanging blows over the issue of the oath-taking of 10 nominated members called alderman. The second meeting on January 24 also ended in a ruckus and adjournment before the mayoral elections could be initiated. The Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party have blamed each other for the multiple disturbances in the House.

Meanwhile, AAP mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi has filed a plea in the Supreme Court for the timely completion of the elections. The court is expected to hear the matter on February 3.

Presiding officer Satya Sharma, a BJP councillor from Gautampuri, said, “It is unlikely that the House meeting will be held as soon as February 3 as the matter is listed for hearing in the court. Moreover, the corporation needs to take undertake various preparations for holding the House meeting... I appeal everyone to ensure peaceful conduct of house proceedings.”