New Delhi, A 27-year-old MCD sanitation worker was allegedly stabbed to death in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, following which several of his colleagues staged a protest demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and compensation for his family.

MCD sanitation worker stabbed to death in Kalyanpuri, accused absconding

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The deceased has been identified as Anil.

According to police, Anil was attacked with a knife and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation into the incident. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the attacker.

Anil's family members alleged that they initially received a call from the police informing them that he had met with an accident. When they reached the spot, they came to know that he had actually been stabbed.

The family claimed that Anil was called from behind before being attacked. They said he had no enmity with anyone and could not understand why he was targeted.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the incident, several MCD sanitation workers reached the spot and staged a dharna, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. They also sought a government job for one member of Anil's family and proper compensation for the bereaved family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incident, several MCD sanitation workers reached the spot and staged a dharna, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. They also sought a government job for one member of Anil's family and proper compensation for the bereaved family. {{/usCountry}}

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"The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, and all possible angles are being examined. We are also trying to establish whether a single person or more than one person was involved in the attack," a senior police officer said.

Police teams are scanning CCTV footage and collecting other evidence from the scene to establish the sequence of events and identify the accused.

The incident triggered tension in the area, with the sanitation workers demanding swift action against the accused and launching a dharna.

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Police said efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused, and further action will be taken based on the evidence collected during the investigation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.