MCD teachers threaten protest on Thursday against delayed salaries

New Delhi: Teachers of the municipal corporation schools have threatened a protest before the BJP headquarters in central Delhi on Thursday if their pending salaries are not paid.

The Shikashak Nyay Manch Nagar Nigam, a union of teachers, said on Tuesday that despite the unification of the MCDs, more than 15,000 teachers have not been paid salaries for three-six months.

“Families of more than 15,000 teachers are suffering and the Centre should have provided a financial package after taking control of the MCD. We have been witnessing a blame game between the Delhi government and the MCDs over the last decade, and this cannot continue. Our salary, arrears and other benefits should be released,” Kuldeep Khatri, head of the teachers’ union said.

Khatri said that releasing one month salary is not enough and the protest will be held for a permanent solution. The protest has been called at 10am on 26th May 2022.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the MCD said that the corporation has released ₹432.84 crore for one month’s salary of the municipal workers. A senior MCD official said that the civic body was working on strategies and all the arrears will be cleared in the coming days.

“Municipal Corporation of Delhi has released one months salary and one months pension. ₹432.84 cr worth of funds have been made available for salaries and the municipal employees are relieved,” the statement claimed. “Despite all the financial challenges, we will ensure that remaining pension and salaries are released soon. We will continue to work for the welfare of the employees,” the civic body statement added.

Deep financial crisis continues to stare at the unified body in absence of a financial relief package. Data from erstwhile three civic bodies show that MCD has a total liabilities of over ₹16,415 crore including ₹3,472 crore loans from Delhi government. The projected internal income would be ₹7200 crores, grants stand at ₹4000 crore while current expenditure is ₹12500 crores. A senior functionary of unified MCD said that the unified body is exploring all the possible resources to increase its internal revenue but the constitutional arrangement under 73rd and 74th amendment to constitution in terms of devolution of funds to the urban local body cannot be side lined . Is there any local body in country which is operating independent from the state government?” the civic functionary said.

MCD commissioner Gyanesh Bharti also paid courtesy visit to newly appointed Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday. Commissioner informed him about the works related to unification of erstwhile three MCDs and the steps being taken by the corporation. MCD commissioner informed Saxena, who is expected to take oath that despite facing financial crisis, the Corporation provided uninterrupted services during Covid-19 pandemic to the people living in its area. He said that in future also, the Civic Body will ensure smooth delivery of services.