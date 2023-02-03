MCD tells HC: Salaries, pensions paid till December

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner Gyanesh Bharti on Thursday told the Delhi high court that the civic body has paid the salaries and pension to its current and retired staff up to December 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court was hearing a batch of pleas relating to the non-payment of salaries and pensions to MCD employees and retired staff.

Assuring that the civic body would remain careful in the future, the commissioner also told the court that the salaries for January will be cleared soon.

Noting Bharti’s submission, a bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.

The MCD has around 147,000 employees, and the civic body needs around ₹774 crore per month for salaries and pensions. However, the salary of around 100,000 MCD employees has been pending for the last two to four months.

On January 30, the high court termed as “unfortunate” the non-payment of salaries and pension, and directed the commissioner and senior Delhi government officers to appear before it. It had noted in its order that on December 12, the counsel for Delhi government and the MCD had jointly stated that all payments would be released expeditiously but nothing had been done.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}