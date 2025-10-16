MCD to hire agencies for e-waste handling and disposal

In an effort to prevent electronic waste (e-waste) from ending up in landfills and contaminating the environment, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is hiring new concessionaires for the collection, transportation, and disposal of such waste in the city, senior municipal officials said. E-waste includes discarded electrical and electronic equipment, from computers and smartphones to home appliances such as refrigerators and microwaves. Delhi generates an estimated 2.3 lakh metric tonnes of e-waste annually — about 10% of India’s total — most of which is handled informally. (HT Archive)

Delhi is one of the largest e-waste producers in the country, but most of it currently ends up in the informal sector.

A senior MCD official said the civic body has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to empanel new agencies for collection, transportation, processing, and disposal of e-waste. “Through these agencies, we aim to set up modern facilities for recycling and e-waste management in accordance with the e-Waste Management Rules 2022. They will also conduct field surveys to identify e-waste hot spots and engage resident welfare associations (RWAs), self-help groups, market associations, and NGOs to channelise recyclable and scrap material,” the official said.

The bidding process is expected to conclude by mid-November, and the contract period will be one year.

In its proposal, the MCD noted that the city’s densely populated areas generate diverse types of waste, with recyclables, scrap, and e-waste forming a significant portion.

“Electronic waste contains toxic components dangerous to human health, including mercury, lead, cadmium, polybrominated flame retardants, barium, and lithium. Exposure can damage the brain, heart, liver, kidneys, and skeletal system, and adversely affect air, water, and soil. Handling of e-waste must therefore follow applicable rules and guidelines to ensure environmental sustainability,” the proposal stated.

The project will cover e-waste management in residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial areas under the MCD’s jurisdiction. “The implementation model will include collection, transportation, processing, and disposal of recyclable, scrap, and e-waste. The selected agencies will be responsible for managing e-waste across all these areas,” the official added.

Under the existing system, agencies hired by the MCD collect e-waste based on requests from residents and pay a fixed amount. However, awareness of the initiative has been low, with only 500–800 pickups carried out per month on average, which is a minuscule fraction of the city’s total e-waste.