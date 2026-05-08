New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will soon present a proposal to its Standing Committee to introduce an automatic number plate recognition -based toll collection system at its border entry points, officials said on Friday.

MCD to move proposal for FASTag-like toll collection at Delhi entry points soon

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Standing Committee will likely address the proposal, implemented in late 2025, in its meeting scheduled for next month, they said.

Officials said the civic body will introduce a multi-lane free-flow tolling mechanism, similar to national highways, using ANPR cameras and RFID technology to automatically deduct taxes without requiring vehicles to stop at toll plazas.

"We are moving towards an ANPR camera-based toll collection system along the lines of highways. The details are being finalised, and everything is being done as per the direction of the Supreme Court," an official said.

They said the proposed system will use cameras to identify vehicles as they pass through toll points, and RFID tags fitted in vehicles will work with the cameras for seamless toll tax collection.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the move will ease long queues and traffic congestion seen at several toll plazas and border entry points in the capital, particularly during peak hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the move will ease long queues and traffic congestion seen at several toll plazas and border entry points in the capital, particularly during peak hours. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "With the new system, vehicle owners will not be required to stop, and taxes will be deducted automatically, similar to the FASTag system on national highways," an official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "With the new system, vehicle owners will not be required to stop, and taxes will be deducted automatically, similar to the FASTag system on national highways," an official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The development comes after the MCD sent its toll tax department a proposal in October 2025, regarding the hiring of a new agency to operate 156 toll plazas and generate a minimum annual revenue of ₹900 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development comes after the MCD sent its toll tax department a proposal in October 2025, regarding the hiring of a new agency to operate 156 toll plazas and generate a minimum annual revenue of ₹900 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The department was asked to redraft the proposal in line with court directions, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department was asked to redraft the proposal in line with court directions, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the civic body granted a six-month extension to the existing concessionaire, whose term ended in October 2025, until the new system is finalised and a fresh agency is appointed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the civic body granted a six-month extension to the existing concessionaire, whose term ended in October 2025, until the new system is finalised and a fresh agency is appointed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON