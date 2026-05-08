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MCD to move proposal for FASTag-like toll collection at Delhi entry points soon

MCD to move proposal for FASTag-like toll collection at Delhi entry points soon

Published on: May 08, 2026 06:34 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will soon present a proposal to its Standing Committee to introduce an automatic number plate recognition -based toll collection system at its border entry points, officials said on Friday.

MCD to move proposal for FASTag-like toll collection at Delhi entry points soon

The Standing Committee will likely address the proposal, implemented in late 2025, in its meeting scheduled for next month, they said.

Officials said the civic body will introduce a multi-lane free-flow tolling mechanism, similar to national highways, using ANPR cameras and RFID technology to automatically deduct taxes without requiring vehicles to stop at toll plazas.

"We are moving towards an ANPR camera-based toll collection system along the lines of highways. The details are being finalised, and everything is being done as per the direction of the Supreme Court," an official said.

They said the proposed system will use cameras to identify vehicles as they pass through toll points, and RFID tags fitted in vehicles will work with the cameras for seamless toll tax collection.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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