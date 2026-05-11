New Delhi, In a bid to boost anti-rabies treatment in the national capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is planning to procure 1.2 lakh anti-rabies vials over the next two years, officials said on Monday.

MCD to procure 1.2 lakh anti-rabies vials to boost dog-bite treatment

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According to officials, the corporation has floated a tender to procure 1.2 lakh vials of anti-rabies vaccine over the next two years, in a move aimed at ensuring uninterrupted treatment for dog-bite and animal-bite victims across the capital's public health network.

The procurement, which is being done by MCD's hospital administration department and is estimated at ₹2.52 crore, is for a two-year rate contract for 1 ml anti-rabies vaccine vials, the tender document stated.

The civic body said the vaccines will be supplied to its network of over 280 health units run by the MCD, including hospitals, dispensaries, maternity centres and mobile dispensaries, besides more than 25 dedicated anti-rabies vaccination centres run under the department.

According to official data, the corporation operates at least 20 animal birth control centres in various locations, including Dwarka, Bijwasan and Rohini. Officials estimated that the national capital recorded between 60,000 and 70,000 dog bites in 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} In the 2026-27 budget, the MCD earmarked around ₹35 crore specifically for microchipping and vaccination of stray dogs. The work is also underway for a shelter in Dwarka, which will initially have the capacity to house around 1,500 aggressive dogs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the 2026-27 budget, the MCD earmarked around ₹35 crore specifically for microchipping and vaccination of stray dogs. The work is also underway for a shelter in Dwarka, which will initially have the capacity to house around 1,500 aggressive dogs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, the move is expected to benefit thousands of residents who depend on MCD-run facilities for post-exposure treatment after dog bites, particularly in low-income neighbourhoods where civic health centres are often the first point of care. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, the move is expected to benefit thousands of residents who depend on MCD-run facilities for post-exposure treatment after dog bites, particularly in low-income neighbourhoods where civic health centres are often the first point of care. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The tender has been issued under a two-bid system, with manufacturers and eligible firms invited to submit bids online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tender has been issued under a two-bid system, with manufacturers and eligible firms invited to submit bids online. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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