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MCD to procure 1.2 lakh anti-rabies vials to boost dog-bite treatment

MCD to procure 1.2 lakh anti-rabies vials to boost dog-bite treatment

Published on: May 11, 2026 03:01 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, In a bid to boost anti-rabies treatment in the national capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is planning to procure 1.2 lakh anti-rabies vials over the next two years, officials said on Monday.

MCD to procure 1.2 lakh anti-rabies vials to boost dog-bite treatment

According to officials, the corporation has floated a tender to procure 1.2 lakh vials of anti-rabies vaccine over the next two years, in a move aimed at ensuring uninterrupted treatment for dog-bite and animal-bite victims across the capital's public health network.

The procurement, which is being done by MCD's hospital administration department and is estimated at 2.52 crore, is for a two-year rate contract for 1 ml anti-rabies vaccine vials, the tender document stated.

The civic body said the vaccines will be supplied to its network of over 280 health units run by the MCD, including hospitals, dispensaries, maternity centres and mobile dispensaries, besides more than 25 dedicated anti-rabies vaccination centres run under the department.

According to official data, the corporation operates at least 20 animal birth control centres in various locations, including Dwarka, Bijwasan and Rohini. Officials estimated that the national capital recorded between 60,000 and 70,000 dog bites in 2025.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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